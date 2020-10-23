Six days into early voting for the Nov. 3 Presidential race, nearly the same number of Democrats and Republicans have cast ballots in Lafayette Parish.
Data from the Louisiana Secretary of State Office show as of the end of the day Thursday, 28,734 people in Lafayette Parish have voted early, 18% of the 159,269 registered voters in the parish. That's about 10,3078 more ballots than were cast early for the hotly contested 2016 presidential race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.
"The surprise is that the early voting numbers have not dropped off yet," Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Louis Perret said Friday. "If it continues, we have a chance to beat the all-time voter turnout record of 77%."
Early voting began Oct. 16 and runs through Oct. 27, except Sunday. Early voting was extended to 10 days this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two new early voting locations were added in Lafayette Parish, at the Martin Luther King Center at 309 Cora St. in Lafayette and at the East Regional Library, 215 La Neuville Road in Youngsville, in addition to the Registrar of Voters office at 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313.
Democrats comprise 40.9% of the early voters with 11,774 having cast ballots already. As of Thursday, Republicans trailed by a mere 77 votes, with 11,697 having voted early, comprising 40.7% of the early votes cast.
"I think that's significant," Pearson Cross, an associate professor of political science at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said Friday.
The Republican Party counted 12,316 more registered voters in Lafayette Parish than the Democrats as of Oct. 1. But Democrats have a stronger showing so far with early voting: 23% of registered Democrats have already voted early compared with 18% of registered Republicans and 12% of other party voters.
"I think there is more enthusiasm on the Democrat side," Cross said. "People are looking to make a change and, in this case, Donald Trump is the status quo."
Breakdowns by party aren't available for mail-in ballots.
The racial breakdown of early voters in Lafayette Parish shows 70% were White, 25% were Black and 4% were other races. That's just about on target with the racial makeup of registered voters in the parish.
"That means quite a strong voter turnout for African-Americans," Cross said.
Perret marveled at the average number of voters at each of the three early voting spots: about 1,000 a day at the Martin Luther King Center, 1,200-1,400 a day at the Registrar of Voters Office and 1,400-1,600 a day at the East Regional Library.
Voter participation, he said, shows the two new early voting sites at the library and MLK center were needed. The cities of Youngsville and Broussard put up money to establish an early voting site at the East Regional Library for two years. The city of Lafayette paid for the new early voting site at the MLK center.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, Perret said he anticipates lines.
"I anticipate steady voting all day long," he said. "When you have this much interest, which we have never seen, it indicates we're going to have very strong voter turnout."