Because of the impending hurricane, Republic Services is suspending trash and recycling collection Monday, Lafayette Consolidated Government announced Friday.
Collection for all customers will run one day behind for the rest of the week.
Prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ida, residents are asked to secure trash and recycling containers:
- Move waste and recycling containers, yard waste, bagged waste, and bulk items from the curb, out of streets, parking lots and rights-of-way, so they don't become a hazard during high winds, heavy rain or severe flooding.
- Secure containers, bagged, and bulky items in a garage, under a carport or behind your residence. If containers cannot be moved to a safe area, secure them to a fence, tree or other heavy object.
- Close container lids to prevent rain from filling the container or wind from scattering debris.
- Commercial customers with containers in corrals should latch and secure corral doors.