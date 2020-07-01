Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory said in a prepared statement Wednesday evening he will ask city-parish attorneys to take action to remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton from city property in downtown.
Guillory said he'll also ask the court to protect the statue from destruction and seek a resolution of support from the City Council.
"We will work to ensure the statue of General Mouton finally rests at its most appropriate place, offering proper historical context for his life and legacy," Guillory wrote. "We will work conscientiously to free the public space in front of the old city hall for activities appropriate to our community in 2022."
Since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers, protests about racial injustice have occurred across the country, including in Lafayette. In some cities, rioters pulled down Confederate statues. That didn't happen in Lafayette, but calls to remove the Confederate statue have grown louder.
Mouton was a landowner and slave owner in Lafayette who died fighting for the Confederacy during the Civil War. In 1922, during the Jim Crow era of Black suppression, the United Daughters of the Confederacy Alfred Mouton chapter paid for the statue and donated it to the city. It stands at the intersection of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue in downtown Lafayette. The city pays to maintain the statue and property around it.
In 1980, when the city wanted to move the statue to the new city hall on University Avenue at St. Landry Street, the Daughters of the Confederacy obtained a permanent injunction to stop its removal.
A group called Move the Mindset intervened in 1980 Daughters lawsuit last year. A court hearing is set for Aug. 10 on why Move the Mindset should not be allowed to file a petition to intervene in the 1980 lawsuit, why the injunction should not be dissolved and why the issue should be dismissed due to abandonment of the 1980 lawsuit.