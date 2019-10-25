A University of Louisiana at Lafayette fraternity is under investigation for a possible hazing incident.
Lt. Billy Abrams, UL Police Department spokesperson, confirmed Thursday the department is investigating a hazing allegation against the university’s Theta Xi fraternity chapter. He was unable to provide more information, including when the investigation was launched, but said more information could be forthcoming.
Eric Maron, senior communications representative for the university, confirmed an investigation into possible hazing is ongoing. No other details, including the current status of the Theta Xi chapter, were provided as of Thursday evening.
“The University is looking into claims made regarding possible hazing violations. As these are open investigations, no comment can be made at this time,” Maron wrote in a text message statement.
UL’s updated hazing policy, effective Aug. 1, says “acts of hazing are considered irresponsible, intolerable and inconsistent with the University’s mission.” UL has a “zero tolerance policy” for hazing that’s applicable to students, current and potential student organizations, university alumni and student organization advisers.
Students who violate the state’s hazing laws or the university’s hazing policy “shall be expelled, suspended, or dismissed from the University; will not be permitted to return for at least one semester; and may be subject to criminal charges,” the policy said.
In fall 2019, the updated policy also said hazing education would be provided to each new student during new student orientation, either in person or electronically.
Theta Xi fraternity’s national hazing policy reads, in part: “No chapter, colony, student or alumnus shall conduct nor condone hazing activities. Permission or approval by a person being hazed is not a defense. Hazing activities are defined as: ‘Any action taken or situation created, intentionally, whether on or off fraternity premises, to produce mental or physical discomfort, embarrassment, harassment or ridicule.’”
Several fraternities have been removed from UL’s campus or placed on suspension in the past two years, according to UL Greek Life’s organizational conduct page. The disclosure page did not detail the reasons behind each group’s suspension or removal.
In summer 2017, Kappa Sigma fraternity was suspended from UL and stripped of its student organization status. The removal came after the chapter was placed on a cease-and-desist order by the university’s Office of Student Engagement and Leadership in fall 2016.
On Nov. 6, 2016, Rustam Nizamutdinov, a UL student from Uzbekistan, was walking down Johnston Street when he was struck and killed by a vehicle driven by Michael Gallagher, a Kappa Sigma pledge, according to a 2017 lawsuit filed by the victim’s mother, Farida Shavkatova Nizamutdinova.
The lawsuit claimed the fraternity and its members hazed pledges by depriving them of sleep for 72 hours, during which time they served as designated drivers for drunk fraternity members. That 72-hour period was the culmination of a week of hazing that included sleep-deprivation, required labor and required alcohol consumption, the lawsuit alleged.
The lawsuit sought unspecified damages and named individual fraternity members. In trial court, the fraternity members and officers claimed that they, as individuals, had essentially no duty to refrain from hazing pledges and the trial judge granted their motions to dismiss.
Chief Judge Ulysses Thibodeaux of the Louisiana Third Circuit Court of Appeal reversed the trial court decision earlier this month after an appeal, writing that fraternity membership does not shield the men from individual responsibility.
In December 2018, Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity was suspended from UL and removed as a recognized student organization. The suspension was preceded by a cease-and-desist order, social probation and oversight through alumni receivership at various times throughout 2018.
In May 2019, Sigma Chi fraternity was sanctioned by the university’s Student Discipline Appeals Committee after a nearly two-semester interim suspension. The sanction terms included conducting a membership review, a period of social probation and a one year period of alumni receivership, all lasting at least through May 15, 2020.
Other Greek organizations, including Delta Delta Delta sorority, Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and Kappa Alpha Order, were subject to disciplinary orders ranging from interim suspension to social probation in 2018.