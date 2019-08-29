Hall of fame jockey Randy "Ragin' Cajun" Romero, known for his fearlessness, gentlemanly demeanor and dramatic victories, has died at the age of 61.
Romero, who died late Wednesday, had battled health issues for years. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and entered hospice care earlier this year.
Born in Erath in 1957, the legendary jockey began — and ended — his professional riding career at Evangeline Downs. Beginning in 1975, Romero had 4,285 career wins on 26,091 mounts and earned $75,264,198 in purses.
He won riding titles at every Louisiana track — Delta Downs, Evangeline Downs, Fair Grounds, Jefferson Downs and Louisiana Downs. He holds the single-meet record, 136, for wins at Evangeline Downs.
In the mid-1980s, Romero moved to New York and was an in-demand rider of some of the best known horses of the decade.
Romero was elected to the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in 2005. It took him eight years of ballot eligibility, but in 2010 he was finally voted into the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame.
Romero spoke openly about fighting his weight and other health issues that occurred during his career.
In a number of published interviews, he said he lost count of all the injuries he sustained on horseback. He once put the number of serious accidents at around 35, and the number of surgeries needed to correct them at more than 25.
In one tragic event, while trying to cut weight, he entered a sauna with rubbing alcohol all over his body. When he got too close to a bulb, the alcohol ignited and he suffered burns over 80% of his body. During the seven months it took him to recover, he received blood transfusions tainted with hepatitis C. The blood transfusions saved his life, Romero said in interviews, but the hepatitis damaged his liver.
Romero retired in 1999, and ill effects from years of having to cut weight followed him into retirement.
Romero had a kidney removed in 2008 and was on dialysis for years, hoping to someday receive a liver and/or kidney transplant. But in 2015, during screening for a possible transplant, doctors discovered a tumor in his stomach and predicted he had about a year to live. He beat their prediction by several years.
Funeral arrangements are pending, but a funeral Mass is expected to be held in September at Our Lady of Lourdes church in Erath.