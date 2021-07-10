Midyear overdose death numbers from the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office show opioid and fentanyl-related deaths have almost doubled over the same time frame last year, putting Lafayette Parish on track to again outpace the previous year’s deaths.
The climb follows a yearslong upward trend. In 2017, there were 25 opioid-related fatal overdoses recorded by the coroner’s office, and five deaths that involved fentanyl. In 2020, the coroner’s office investigated 61 opioid overdose deaths, with 50 involving fentanyl.
Coroner’s office data shows there were 46 opioid-related overdose deaths through the end of May 2021. Fentanyl was involved in roughly 83% — 38 — of those deaths. Numbers for May are the most recently available as June and July reports are still pending, Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office Chief Investigator Keith Talamo said.
This year’s opioid-related and fentanyl-related deaths have essentially doubled over the same period in 2020. From January to May 2020, there were 24 opioid-related overdose deaths, with 17 involving fentanyl, the coroner’s data shows.
Opioids are a class of drugs naturally found in the opium poppy plant that include heroin, synthetic drugs like fentanyl and prescription painkillers like oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
The rising number of fatal opioid-involved overdoses is a nationwide problem. In 20 years, the number of recorded fatal opioid-related overdoses nationally rose from 8,050 in 1999 to 49,860 in 2019, per data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Mark deClouet, a psychiatric nurse practitioner and owner of Axis Behavioral Health and Recovery, said the full picture of local opioid overdose deaths is likely worse than what’s reflected in the Lafayette Parish coroner’s numbers because not all overdose victims suffer immediate death and may be hospitalized with health challenges caused by the overdose before succumbing.
Each week deClouet said he learns of another patient, former patient or patient’s family member in his two business areas, Alexandria and Lafayette, who has died from an opioid-related overdose. Anecdotally, patients are telling deClouet and other service providers fentanyl is involved in a growing share of deaths because it’s cheaper than prescription drugs and becoming more readily available than heroin.
“It’s getting access to fentanyl and trying to dilute it to a level they suspect is tolerable but oftentimes is not. It’s a Russian roulette type thing….I think it speaks to the times of the desperation,” deClouet said.
Axis operates in Alexandria and Lafayette. deClouet said in Alexandria, where they have a partnership with a psychiatric hospital, they treat 30 to 40 people through in-patient care per week, while seeing another roughly 100 people per week in outpatient treatment. In Lafayette, deClouet estimated they see upwards of 60 to 80 people per day at their clinic in the Oil Center.
A key to combating the rising number of fatal opioid overdoses is access to affordable, convenient care and prescriptions used in medication-assisted treatment, like buprenorphine, he said. deClouet and colleagues have advocated for improved access to care locally.
While treatment options are limited, deClouet said people struggling with drug addiction and family members seeking help for a loved one can find help locally. The practitioner recommended people in need contact 232-HELP or Beacon Community Connections, a nonprofit that helps people in crisis navigate care options, to learn about treatment resources locally.