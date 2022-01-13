When the Rev. Michael Champagne, the Fȇte-Dieu du Teche and St. Martin de Tours Catholic Church host the hundred-hour Jubilee of the Word Bible Marathon starting Wednesday, they’ll use a retrofitted fire truck as the staging for their four-day event.

Champagne, of the Community of Jesus Crucified, traveled to Illinois to secure the antique, out-of-service vehicle and outfitted it with a pulpit purchased from Europe.

Sister Marie-Thérèse, CJC, said Champagne drove home to St. Martinville from Illinois over two days at 55 mph and made it back to his order in St. Martinville around 1 a.m. on a Saturday — shortly after the brakes failed.

The vehicle, dubbed the "Friar Truck," will be used at its first public event — the brakes have been repaired — at the Bible Marathon, which opens at 12:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in front of St. Martin de Tours in St. Martinville, the oldest parish in the Diocese of Lafayette. The truck will be used for street preaching or other religious efforts.

It will be stocked with free Bibles, Holy Water and can be used for itinerant street preaching. Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, blessed the vehicle Jan. 7.

The Community of Jesus Crucified also uses retooled, out-of-service ambulances as mobile confessionals, taking the sacrament to people at busy places. Confession will be available in the ambulances during the Bible Marathon.

“He may have some crazy ideas,” St. Marie-Thérèse said of Champagne — “But they are always crazy awesome.”

The Bible Marathon will call upon some 300 volunteers to read the Bible in 20-minute shifts — Old Testament and New, Genesis to Revelation — in front of St. Martin de Tours, which was founded in 1765; the current church was built in 1836. The church has hosted the event three or four times, Tammy LeBlanc, pastoral assistant, said.

The event has not been held since 2020, when it was hosted at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Opelousas. The marathon will last until about 4:30 p.m. Jan. 23, which is Word of God Sunday.

The event typically includes readers from various denominations and faith backgrounds. Tammy LeBlanc, pastoral assistant at St. Martin de Tours, said this year will be no different.

The Bible Marathon will help to accentuate the rich cultural heritage of the region by including its various nationalities and languages, organizers said. In addition to English, selections of the Bible will be read in French, Italian, German, Spanish, Vietnamese, Hebrew, Latin and Greek, the CJC said in an issued statement.

LeBlanc said about half of the reading slots – there are about 300 slots of 20 minutes each – have been been assigned to readers. Readers have included religious leaders – Bishop Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette, retired Bishop Michael Jarrell of Lafayette and Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles have read in the past. Other volunteer readers have included pastors of other faiths and state and local elected officials.

“People are calling in every day,” LeBlanc said. “By next week, (sign-ups) should be full.”

Lectors will read from a handmade Bible, 12 inches by 18, and nearly 25 pounds. The book was made specifically to make reading in public easier.

In issued remarks, Champagne said that Christians need to “shake the dust off our Bibles and begin to ponder God’s plan for our lives.”

“In these chaotic times we often get confused about how we are to act in our personal lives, in our families, at work and in our dealings with others. God’s pre-eminent way of speaking to us is through the Sacred Scriptures. Every page of the Bible recounts God’s burning and fatherly love for us, and the Bible Marathon is a reminder of that love.”

“In the very noisy world we live in today, the significance of the word of God can be easily lost,” Dehotel said. The Bible is a record of God’s interaction with the human race” and “culminates in the Person of Jesus Christ.”

Many Bible studies were spawned as a result of these public Bible readings in the square and the event has inspired other Bible Marathons at McNeese State University, in New Orleans on Carrollton Avenue, and most recently in Colorado.

The weather forecast for the first day of the marathon calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 73 and low of 56. The forecast calls for some rain on Thursday, the second day and night of the event.

The weather can challenge readers. One year, Sister Marie-Thérèse said, the wind toppled a tent onto a reader, who continued reading without interruption.

"We have some dedicated volunteers," she said.

The Bible Marathon will be live streamed on Fete-Dieu du Teche FaceBook.