The Bayou Sorrel Bridge will have both lanes closed this weekend while DOTD crews make repairs to the bridge, the Iberville Parish Council said Wednesday.
DOTD told the council the bridge will be closed from Saturday, March 13 at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 14.
Acadian Ambulance and the Bayou Sorrel Volunteer Fire Department will have crews in place on the west island side in case they are needed.
The council said the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and Wildlife and Fisheries will provide boats to bring people back and forth while the bridge is closed
For anyone who might need assistance dueing the closure, they can call the Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness at 225-687-5140.