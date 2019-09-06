The Acadiana Advocate is expanding its staff just weeks after moving into its new home in the heart of downtown Lafayette with the addition of a sales director, metro editor and branded content writer.
Stacie Goldberg-Boering, a seasoned advertising executive, will lead the Lafayette-based sales staff. Goldberg-Boering has an outstanding sales growth track record. Most recently, she was advertising director for Sun Coast Media Group in Port Charlotte, Florida. She has also led advertising teams for several media groups based in New York.
Ken Stickney will join the staff as metro editor. The veteran newsman most recently was editor of The Port Arthur (Texas) News, where he worked since 2017.
A Massachusetts native, Stickney has worked most of his 39-year news career in the Deep South, including 18 years in Louisiana where he was editor of the American Press in Lake Charles, managing editor of The News-Star in Monroe and business editor, metro editor and oil and gas reporter at The Daily Advertiser in Lafayette. He previously worked in Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi.
Stickney has won national, regional and state awards for editorial writing and commentary, most recently in Texas, as well as the award for top news story in Louisiana in 2016. Three times he served as president of Louisiana-Mississippi region of the Associated Press Media Editors.
He and his wife of 38 years, Ellen Carey Stickney, have four grown children and own a home in Lafayette.
Amanda McElfresh has joined the advertising team as a branded content writer. The Charenton native is an LSU graduate with a decade of local journalism experience. Most recently, she was a copy writer for Sides and Associates in Lafayette. She was also a reporter for The Daily Advertiser, covering such topics as education, local government and breaking news. In her new role, McElfresh will work closely with the news and sales teams developing content that connects advertisers with audiences in innovative ways.
These hires follow a major Acadiana expansion in February in which the news organization doubled the size of its newsroom by hiring five journalists from The Daily Advertiser.
"Acadiana is a very special place and deserves the most robust report about its people and treasures," said Judi Terzotis, publisher of The Advocate. "We continue to invest in resources and are committed to to Acadiana for the long term. It’s a privilege to be a part of this community."
The Advocate'a continued expansion comes as the owner of The Advertiser, Virginia-based Gannett Co., is facing an impending merger with Gatehouse Media. Both publicly traded companies have records of trimming staff and reducing the page counts of its newspapers in recent years.
The Advocate continues to circulate a daily printed newspaper with separate news, local, lifestyle and sports sections at a time other publications have shrunk down to two sections.
"Once again, our company is showing our commitment to our readers and advertisers by expanding our Acadiana team," said Kevin Hall, chief revenue officer. "Stacie, Ken, and Amanda are consummate professionals and we are fortunate to have each of them."
In April, The Advocate was named winner of its first Pulitzer Prize for its coverage of Louisiana’s unique criminal laws, which allow juries to convict defendants without a unanimous vote.
In May, John and Dathel Georges, owners of The Advocate, announced they had purchased The Times-Picayune | NOLA.com from Advance Local, the company that had owned it for half a century.
The Georges purchased The Advocate in 2013 and quickly grew it to become Louisiana’s largest newspaper. Under their ownership, digital traffic has grown three-fold at a time when other news organizations have plateaued.