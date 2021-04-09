Short-term rentals like those booked online through Airbnb may continue to operate in Lafayette neighborhoods zoned for single-family residences because the city's new development code does not specifically regulate the use.
After hearing hours of input from homeowners and Airbnb operators Thursday, the Lafayette Board of Zoning Adjustment rejected an appeal by homeowners seeking to ban a short-term rental at 105 Poinsetta St.
Homeowners Colby and Jeanne Langlinais and Gordon and Alison Schoeffler, neighbors to the Poinsetta Street Airbnb house, along with about 40 others in the neighborhood are opposed to the Airbnb in their subdivision. The board was supposed to address the issue in 2020, but meetings were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The homeowners said they were not advised until January, because they filed a lawsuit, that Mary Sliman, director of development and planning for Lafayette Consolidated Government, had made a decision in November, without holding a board meeting, to allow the Poinsetta Street Airbnb to continue to operate. Her decision reverse the decision by her predecessor in February of 2020 who held the Airbnb in violation.
Sliman reasoned in the Nov. 10, 2020, letter to Bass Family Properties, owners of the Poinsetta Street Airbnb, that although short-term rentals are not listed as a permitted use in the residential zone, they aren't expressly prohibited, as they are undefined and unregulated, therefore allowed to operate.
Thursday's board decision was split 3-2, with BOZA Chairman Chris German and member Garland Pennison voting to grant the appeal. Pennison said he wanted to defer the matter until the City Council decides how or if short-term rentals should be regulated in the city.
The new Lafayette Development Code, which went into effect in January, replacing the Unified Development Code, fails to specifically address the regulation of short-term Airbnb rentals. Regular bed and breakfast operations are addressed and are required to obtain a conditional use permit.
In June, the Zoning Commission unanimously approved a provision of the development code that would regulate short-term rentals, such as requiring they be owner-occupied. The matter went to the City Council which, in September, deferred action indefinitely.
The Board of Zoning Adjustment decided Thursday that the issue before it was whether Sliman acted within her authority in November when she ruled to allow the Airbnb to continue to operate because nothing in the Lafayette Development Code specifically prohibits it.
BOZA member Mark Declouet said it's not the board's job to write policy but to interpret it.
The board could have tabled action for up to two months while asking the City Council to address the hole in the development code, but Sliman said her staff would not have enough time to write a proposal for amending the development code and get it through the council approval process in two months.