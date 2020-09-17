A cash-strapped Lafayette Parish Council failed Thursday to muster the four votes needed to override a mayor-president veto of an ordinance that would have increased property taxes to bring in the same amount of money as last year.
The move could bankrupt the Lafayette Parish public library system, according to Lafayette Parish Assessor Conrad Comeaux.
"In four years they're out of money with that vote," he said.
The Parish Council voted Sept. 1 to increase property taxes after learning from Comeaux that property values, primarily commercial property values, fell 6.6% this year in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was the first time property values in Lafayette Parish fell since the oil industry crash of the 1980s, Comeaux said.
State law allows local governments to increase property taxes above the millage approved by voters in situations like this in order to collect at least the same amount of money from the property taxes as the previous year.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory vetoed the council ordinance that would have increased the property taxes. At a special meeting Thursday, the council voted 3-2 to override the veto. However, four votes are needed to override a veto.
Voting with the mayor-president were Parish Councilmen Josh Carlson and John Guilbeau. Guilbeau missed recent meetings due to health reasons and did not attend a joint City and Parish Council meeting earlier in the evening for final budget adoption, but surfaced to vote against overriding Guillory's veto. Carlson and Guilbeau are conservative Republicans who often vote in line with Guillory.
Library board President Andrew Duhon said Friday the library system will lose about $750,000 a year without the property millage adjustment, on top of a $1.1 million loss already in the budget. With a fund balance at the end of 2021 expected to be $7.3 million, the library will have no money in four years, he said.
The library system, which at one time had a savings of $40 million to build and equip new libraries, in 2018 had about $26 million in savings. It has taken hefty financial hits in recent years.
In April of 2018, voters failed to renew one of the library's three property taxes, costing the library system more than $3 million a year.
In September of 2019, the City-Parish Council voted not to roll forward another library millage, costing the library another $300,000 a year.
Voters in October 2019 voted to transfer $10 million from the library savings to drainage and roads. Former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux wanted to take $18 million from the library system, but the City-Parish Council objected.
"They're hitting the library again," Comeaux said, "And that's fiscally irresponsible."
Parish Councilman Josh Carlson, who did not support the millage increase, said one problem is the council only heard about the decrease in property values three-quarters of the way through the budget review process and was under deadline pressure to adopt the budget before the end of the fiscal year Oct. 31.
Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin, who voted to increase the millage, said he would have liked the council to increase the tax for one year to bring in the same amount of money as last year. But long-term, he said, the council has to look at other means of funding government besides always depending on property owners.
With the failure to override the veto, there are no property taxes authorized in the parish. The Parish Council on Thursday introduced ordinances to set more than a dozen property taxes at the current millage. Each will be voted on separately in two weeks.
Guillory said he does not intend to veto any of the ordinances.