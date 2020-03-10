Those planning Festival International de Louisiane are trying to tune out the hype over the novel coronavirus and analyze what steps need to be taken to ensure the safety of artists, attendees and the community at large.
Although canceling the festival is within the realm of possibility, it's highly unlikely unless mandated by public health officials.
"At this point, it's too early to — it would be irresponsible for us to throw our hands up and cancel," said Scott Feehan, executive director of Festival International. "There's not a reason to do that 42 days out. We're just planning and coming up with different scenarios this week."
Feehan said the first "adjustments" were made Monday to the festival because of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, and more are likely in the days and weeks to come.
He declined to share any specifics about what adjustments have been made or what additional ones may be coming. He did say the focus at this point has been on musicians, artists and vendors traveling to the area from countries where COVID-19 has been especially prevalent.
"Our concern is international travelers," Feehan said. "That's what we're looking at, and the sources of our information are from the Centers for Disease Control, the Louisiana Department of Health and the World Health Organization. It's important to filter out the external noise. There's been a lot of hype and hysteria. That's not what we're looking at."
Feehan said he and others involved in Festival International have seen the hype on social media websites such as Facebook, but they've also received support in the form of emails from many who want the event to go on as planned.
The festival's staff and board of directors are meeting weekly to assess risks and determine what changes should be made leading up to the 34th annual event, which is set to take place April 22-26.
No artists had canceled as of Tuesday morning, Feehan said, but their agents and managers have been calling to discuss their upcoming performances. It's a complicated situation not only because of the virus and risks associated with travel in certain regions and airports, but also because of the way festivals like this are intertwined.
Festival International organizers regularly share travel and booking expenses for global acts with events such as the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival because of their close proximity, both geographically and in terms of event dates. Should one festival cancel, it could greatly impact the other.
"Right now, there's a lot of concern just generally around the world with events like this," Feehan said. "Other events are canceling, so it's all real murky right now. These are some of the adjustments we've begun to make."
Local and state leaders do not plan to cancel Festival International, Jazz Fest or other upcoming events unless absolutely necessary.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser met Tuesday morning with tourism leaders from Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans to discuss the virus and the economic impact it could have if a major festival were canceled.
Ben Berthelot, executive director and CEO of Lafayette Travel, attended the last-minute meeting at the governor's mansion, which he said he learned about the night before.
"It was a meeting to make sure everybody is on the same page with regard to big-picture things that have a huge effect on our economy," Berthelot said. "If you cancel Festival, what that would do to the local economy would be devastating."
Festival International attracts about 225,000 unique visitors over five days and has an estimated economic impact of $49 million per year. The event is credited with generating more than $1 million in city-parish tax revenue.
At its very core, Festival International is a reminder of Lafayette's cultural connection to the rest of the world — especially during difficult times. The free festival was conceptualized in the 1980s to help pull Lafayette out of the economic and emotional slump that resulted from falling oil prices.
"Our local government isn't going to cancel Festival," Berthelot said. "The festival isn't going to cancel Festival. As of today, the only way you'd see cancellation of Festival is if the CDC guidelines came down and recommended the cancellation of events such as this, and the state made the recommendation to cancel."
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control have urged event planners to prepare for the possibility of COVID-19 outbreaks in their communities by creating emergency plans to prevent the spread of the virus.
The CDC has recommended event planners work closely with local public health officials to discuss criteria that will be used to determine if an event should be canceled. The CDC says one reason to consider canceling a large community event during a community outbreak of COVID-19 is to reduce strain on limited resources such as healthcare systems and law enforcement.
There have been no confirmed cases of the virus in the Lafayette area, but Louisiana's first presumptive positive case was confirmed Monday by state public health officials. Two additional cases were confirmed Tuesday. All three are in the New Orleans area.
Berthelot said Tuesday's meeting at the governor's mansion was held in response to city-mandated cancellations of events such as South by Southwest in Austin, Texas.
That event, which was set for March 13-22, was canceled Friday by Austin city leaders because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. As of Tuesday, there were 13 cases of the virus in Texas, none of which are in the Austin area.
This is the first time the 10-day film, music and interactive industry conference has been canceled in 34 years.
On Monday, the company that puts on South by Southwest laid off about 50 people, or one-third of its staff, as a result, according to local media reports. One person told "The Austin Chronicle" it was "the only way to stop the bleeding" and event organizers were "hopeful" SXSW would happen next year.
So far, Festival International staff has paid about $100,000 in deposits to book musicians for this year's event, Feehan said. Most artists require 30% to 50% of the total pay at the time of booking, he said, and the rest is due at the time of the performance.
"Canceling the event would have a huge economic impact on us," Feehan said. "But that's secondary. Public health and safety is the primary concern."
Feehan said his team has been working closely with city leaders to create an action plan for Festival International that looks at possible risks, changes that should be made and what would justify canceling the event. They've also been closely following the CDC and World Health Organization recommendations and updates.
There's been discussion about postponing the festival, but Feehan said that's not a feasible option. It's complicated enough to pull off the festival as-is each year.
He said he's cautiously optimistic that the virus will be contained to a few cases in Louisiana, and there won't be a need to cancel Lafayette's largest event of the year.
"We're going to do the right thing and make a good decision," Feehan said. "The festival is a big deal. It's a big deal to this city, and it's not something we take lightly."