The Diocese of Lafayette on Friday will release its list of clergy who have been credibly accused of sexually abusing a minor or vulnerable adult, the diocese announced Wednesday.

The lists contains the names of 33 priests and 4 deacons, according to a statement from Bishop Douglas Deshotel.

The Lafayette Diocese release will follow similar ones from four other Louisiana dioceses, prompted by new pressure on church officials to disclose the identities of all offenders. That pressure resulted from the sweeping Pennsylvania Attorney General report last year on accused priests in that state, as well as local scandals.

The Lafayette Diocese disclosure is particularly remarkable, as it is often considered “ground zero” for the decades-long Catholic Church sex abuse crisis, since it was the home of the first widely known abuser, Gilbert Gauthe, in the 1980s.

The diocese has resisted calls to release a list since at least 2004, when court filings revealed the diocese had paid $24.4 million in legal settlements to 123 accusers. The accusers implicated 15 church employees, but the bishop at the time, Michael Jarrell, refused to disclose the identities of the accused, and the diocese has not wavered from that stance until now.

Bishop Douglas Deshotel was noncommittal during a June news conference when asked repeatedly if he would release the list of priests associated with the legal settlements.

