Lawyers representing the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and parish government seem ready to tone down the vitriol that has characterized a dispute over jail expenses, agreeing to work with one another on amending a controversial legal filing.
Judge John Trahan of the 15th Judicial District Court on Monday ordered the parish to amend a legal filing accusing Sheriff Mark Garber of garnering “ill-gotten gains” through unlawful billing practices for inmate services. That filing countered Garber’s lawsuit in October accusing the parish of failing to fully cover inmate health care, transportation and other services, per its obligations under state law. The shortfall totaled $12.8 million in 2018, according to the lawsuit.
The dispute simmered under former Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, whose relationship with Garber was tense. On Robideaux’s last day in office, on Jan. 6, the parish filed its inflammatory counterclaim, alleging that “the Sheriff has enriched himself” with illegal “double dipping.”
The Sheriff’s Office in turn asked the court to strike the counterclaim, accusing Robideaux of personally directing a smear campaign against Garber. The counterclaim was filed as a “parting shot” on Robideaux’s last day, the Sheriff’s Office claimed. That prompted another filing from the parish accusing Garber of his own political smear against Robideaux.
Trahan on Monday declined to strike the parish’s counterclaim altogether, though he did order two revisions. The phrase “ill-gotten gains” must be deleted, Trahan ordered, and any suggestion that Garber had personally enriched himself must be reworded to focus the allegation on the Sheriff’s Office as an institution.
Opposing lawyers from Borne, Wilkes & Rabalais for the parish and Seale & Ross for the Sheriff’s Office agreed to work together on the required amendments.
Trahan’s order fell short of the Sheriff’s Office’s request to strike the parish’s counterclaim altogether, and the judge disagreed that the “double dipping” allegation was inappropriate.
“That’s going to be for me to determine,” Trahan said, referring to the administration’s claim that Garber’s office is illegally billing the parish for state-sentenced inmates for whom the state is already paying.
Trahan also disagreed with the Sheriff’s Office on the significance — or lack thereof — of the timing of the parish’s counterclaim, technically called a “petition for reconventional demand.” The legal deadline for reconventional demand coincidentally aligned with Robideaux’s exit, the parish’s lawyer Edward Barousse noted in court Monday.
Robideaux is scheduled for a deposition March 18.