There's an old saying that goes like this: If you want something done, ask a busy person to do it.
The something in this case is funding research for pancreatic cancer. The busy person is Kevin Naquin, who works by day as a medical supplies salesman and by night as a Cajun musician — all while raising three children and serving on the Lafayette City-Parish Council.
"I guess it's my calling," he said. "I guess I was born and raised to have big shoulders and to take on a lot of things."
The man who raised him died in December of pancreatic cancer. He was 66.
Naquin, 40, hopes to keep his father, Jessie, alive through fundraising events like the one he hosted Sunday afternoon at Rock 'n' Bowl de Lafayette.
"I think he would be very proud of me," Naquin said. "I think he would appreciate me carrying on the legacy and continuing to fight for this terrible disease for our community instead of giving up because he's not here."
Naquin's father, who learned he had pancreatic cancer in 2011, had an unusually long battle with the disease, which is known for claiming lives within weeks or months of a diagnosis.
During his fight, the father and son worked together to raise money for pancreatic cancer research by hosting golf tournaments.
Today, about $150,000 has been raised for their nonprofit, Kevin Naquin for Pancreatic Cancer Research. The money, which is earmarked for research, is equally distributed between foundations at Lafayette General and M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Naquin said.
Sunday's show was different from other fundraisers Naquin has hosted for the cause.
"My dad and I played golf quite a bit together, which is why we hosted golf tournaments," Naquin said. "But this is something different I wanted to try out. I play music, of course, but my dad was also an avid bowler for Knights of Columbus. I thought this was a way to tie in music and bowling and dancing all in one place."
The Rock 'n' Bowl event included live performances by Jamie Bergeron, High Performance, Gregg Martinez and Kevin Naquin & the Ossun Playboys.
During the fundraiser, Naquin performed a songs his father wrote called "La Vie est Jamais Garantie" — or "Life is Never Guaranteed."
"This has impacted my outlook on life, and it's impacted my music," Naquin said. "And this song captures that through reminding us to live life one moment, one minute at a time and to never take it for granted."