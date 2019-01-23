Donald Broussard, a leader in the unsuccessful recall effort against Iberia Sheriff Louis Ackal, has been sentenced to four years for his conviction of negligent homicide in a 2016 "road rage" death, according to a news release Wednesday from 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhé.
The July 8, 2016, traffic fatality began in Lafayette Parish with an alleged hit-and-run by Rakeem Blakes, 24, of Bossier City, at U.S. 90 and Ambassador Caffery, Duhé said.
Broussard then drove after Blakes’ vehicle in an 11-mile chase that ended in Blakes' death, the district attorney said.
Despite directions from 911 dispatchers to return to the scene of the accident, Broussard continued to pursue Blakes’ vehicle — going through ditches, riding on the shoulder and traveling at excessive speeds — until Blakes lost control of his vehicle and struck an 18-wheeler head-on at the Jefferson Highway exit in Iberia Parish, Duhé said. Blakes died at the scene as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.
Broussard faced up to five years at hard labor and a fine of up to $5,000 as a result of his negligent homicide conviction, Duhé said.
On Wednesday, District Judge Curtis Sigur sentenced Broussard to four years at hard labor for negligent homicide, held Broussard in contempt of court for his repeated refusal to answer questions by the state and sentenced Broussard to an additional 30 days in the parish jail for contempt, to run concurrently with the negligent homicide sentence.
Broussard was remanded into state custody, and an appeal bail was set at $100,000, Duhé said.