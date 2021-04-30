The iconic red barn that was part of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette horse farm, now Moncus Park, will be torn down starting Monday.
The barn has been the backdrop to the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market for several years.
"It's bittersweet because it's the last remaining structure from what the park used to be," Elizabeth "EB" Brooks, executive director of Lafayette Central Park Inc., said Friday.
But the way the building was constructed for use as a milk barn plus age and hurricane damage left the structure in bad shape, and the decision was made to tear it down.
A larger barn and house that were on the property were deconstructed previously. Materials that are salvageable are being repurposed at Moncus Park, including a cupola that was atop the large barn. It's going to top a treehouse at Moncus Park, Brooks said.
The nearly 100-acre former UL property was obtained by the city of Lafayette. The city, without the money to develop the park itself, put fundraising and development in the hands of Lafayette Central Park Inc., which has raised the money to develop and maintain the park.
The first phase of Moncus Park is set to open around Thanksgiving.