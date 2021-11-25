Catholic Charities of Acadiana said it would expand its food services to on-campus dining at St. Joseph Diner starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, an effort that recognizes shifting COVID-19 conditions and the need to address hunger in Acadiana more bountifully and safely.
It also launched a capital campaign Thursday to expand service to those with food insecurity.
“The COVID pandemic highlighted not only the existing need of those experiencing hunger, but it also presented challenges in providing nutritious meals and supplemental food in a safe environment,” Kim Boudreaux, CEO of Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said. “Though it is time to return to in-person dining at St. Joseph Diner, we want to do it safely while also being in a position not to ever have to close the doors again. This planned expansion will help us better serve those who are suffering with hunger throughout Acadiana.”
Catholic Charities, which operates food and nutrition programs for those who are experiencing food insecurity in Acadiana, will launch a capital campaign to fund the expansion and buildout of St. Joseph Diner and FoodNet Food Bank. The effort started Thursday with an announcement of a $300,000 gift from Acadiana law firm Broussard & David.
“We are all called to serve and take care of those who are in most need,” Blake David, senior partner at Broussard & David, said. “Our firm, alongside our families, have served at St. Joseph Diner for years.
“We are thrilled to further invest in the expansion of the food and nutrition programs at Catholic Charities of Acadiana, helping them to reach further into the community and better serve our neighbors with compassion and dignity.”
David will chair the campaign, with a goal of around $1.5 million. He said the exact goal was not yet determined Thursday because Catholic Charities is awaiting an architect's rendering and final plans for the expansion.
David said he has been involved in Catholic Charities' efforts for the hungry for about 20 years, following his parents' lead. He said his law partner, Richard Broussard, has been involved for longer than that.
Catholic Charities formally announced a service expansion of St. Joseph Diner and a buildout of a new FoodNet Food Bank facility at a new conference Thursday. Most Rev. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, said that serving the poor sometimes gives them their only opportunity to "see the face of God."
St. Joseph Diner was forced to discontinue in-person dining during the pandemic due to safety concerns. During that time, food was distributed by outreach workers. The proposed expansion to St. Joseph Diner will include a new and larger dining room with more access for clients, as well as expanded hours of meal service to reduce the number of people served at one time.
“As an organization, we have always worked to honor the inherent dignity of each of our clients,” Boudreaux said. “We want to offer the dignity of eating when you are hungry, instead of being told when you can or can’t eat, along with offering a client choice pantry options through FoodNet Food Bank. This expansion will work to build capacity in our food and nutrition programs and help us to meet the regional needs of people suffering on a wider scale.”
Starting Thursday, Catholic Charities of Acadiana will begin serving a daily meal outside of St. Joseph Diner seven days a week. Meal service will begin at 11 a.m.
Deshotel said that feeding the hungry is a natural response by Acadiana people, who "love to feed people" and have "concern for those in need."
Those wishing to volunteer at St. Joseph Diner or FoodNet Food Bank can sign up at catholiccharitiesacadiana.org. Those wishing to support this project are encouraged to contact Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs, at ben@catholiccharitiesacadiana.org.
St. Joseph Diner and FoodNet Food Bank are programs of Catholic Charities of Acadiana. Catholic Charities of Acadiana cares for the sacred gift of all human life, especially the most vulnerable, its website says. Catholic Charities of Acadiana operates 11 programs that serve those experiencing homelessness, hunger and poverty in Acadiana.
Its programs have represented a response to the Gospel call to carry out the corporal works of mercy: feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, offering hospitality to the homeless, caring for the sick, visiting the imprisoned and burying the dead.