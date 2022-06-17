For its 25th anniversary, BBR Creative aims to collect 2,000 pounds of hygiene products — more than previous years — in partnership with the Stella Maris Hygiene Center.
Eight years ago, BBR Creative started a hygiene drive after realizing there is a need among the homeless population in Lafayette. When they first started, they had one location to collect donations: their headquarters.
Now they have locations at local businesses and grocery stores.
“We're trying to make it as easy as possible for folks to gather the supplies,” said Jamie Hebert, marketing manager and philanthropic committee member at BBR Creative. “So our thought process is that at a local grocery store, at a local retail location, folks can learn more about hygiene for humanity and purchase supplies within that same visit.”
In past years the drive has collected 600-800 pounds of donations. This year they are aiming to collect a ton. They have grown in the past eight years, expanding donation sites and adding an Amazon wish list for donation needs. The drive runs from now until June 23, ending on their 25th anniversary.
Behind a trash bin outside the Catholic Charities buildings, they found soaps and wash rags. These and other personal hygiene articles kept showing up.
Turns out people were bathing there with a hose.
“That didn't sit right with us,” said Ben Broussard, chief of external affairs at Catholic Charities of Acadiana said. “So that was the impetus for the beginning of what is now the Stella Maris Hygiene Center.”
In downtown Lafayette, there is no access to showers or public restrooms. This means people who experience homelessness can get in legal trouble for public urination, making it more difficult to get out of homelessness.
About 87 percent of the homeless population in Lafayette are people from Lafayette, according to Broussard.
“In the last four weeks, ARCH (Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness and Housing) has received nearly 200 calls from people experiencing either ‘literal homelessness,’ which means that their nighttime residence is a place not meant for human habitation or are at ‘imminent risk of homelessness,’ which means that their residence will be lost within 14 days and they have no resources to obtain other permanent housing,” said Elsa Dimitriadis, interim executive director at ARCH, said. There are currently zero shelter beds available in Lafayette, Dimitriadis added.
The hygiene drive is an effort of BBR Creative’s philanthropic committee. Although, the company's longest partnership is with Catholic Charities of Acadiana, they recently got two of their clients to participate in the drive as a drop off location: Dwight Andrus Insurance and Pelican State Credit Union. They also are collecting donations in Baton Rouge to send to St. Vincent de Paul. For a full list of locations go to this map.
Drop of locations in Lafayette are:
BBR Creative office, 413 S Pierce St, Lafayette, LA 70501
Super 1 Foods, 3747 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503
Super 1 Foods, 1500 Bonin Rd, Youngsville, LA 70592
Rouses, 601 Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506
Rouses, 6136 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503
Rouses, 2900 E Milton Ave, Youngsville, LA 70592
Rouses, 900 E Admiral Doyle Dr, New Iberia, LA 70560
Dwight Andrus Insurance, 500 Dover Blvd # 110, Lafayette, LA 70503
Pelican State Credit Union, 1600 N Bertrand Dr, Lafayette, LA 70506
They are accepting the following full-size donations:
- Shampoo and conditioner
- 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner
- Body wash
They are collecting full size and travel sizes of the following:
- deodorant
- hand sanitizer
For those interested in organizing their own drives, contact BBR Creative to schedule pickups at hygiene4humanity@bbrcreative.com. For more information about the drive go to bbrcreative.com/hygiene/