White members of the Lafayette Parish Council on Tuesday killed an effort by the City Council and lone Black Parish Councilman to keep recreation centers in largely Black neighborhoods open through Oct. 31.
Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory, without discussing the matter with Black councilmen, on July 17 announced he would close four recreation centers in north Lafayette and lay off 37 employees at those centers and park police effective Aug. 14, citing reduced sales tax income due to COVID-19 business closures.
No facilities in the predominantly White south side of Lafayette were closed nor were three publicly owned and operated golf courses. Guillory's administrators said the four centers were selected because they aren't heavily used, there are other centers in north Lafayette and some lack bleachers in the gyms.
The move drew outcry from the Black community. At a council meeting a week earlier, 160 people signed cards opposing the recreation center closures, 30 called the council offices voicing opposition and about 20 people spoke to the council, asking to keep the centers open.
Marja Broussard, president of the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP, has a petition signed by more than 5,000 people asking that the centers — the Domingue Recreation Center on Mudd Street, Heymann Park Recreation Center on South Orange Street, J. Carlton James Activity Center on Aster Drive and George Bowles Activity Center on Dawn Street in Pa Davis Park — remain open.
On Tuesday, Guillory said he soon expects to seek formal proposals from individuals and entities willing to operate the recreation centers. As an alternative, he said he would work with the interim director — longtime Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Boudreaux was forced to step down before the cuts — to find a way to keep the centers open, perhaps by shuffling resources. He previously suggested selling naming rights to the centers, most of which are named after Black men considered important in the city's history.
City Council Chairman Pat Lewis and Parish Councilman A.B. Rubin proposed a special joint meeting of the two councils Tuesday to introduce an ordinance that would force Guillory to keep the centers open and the workers employed through the current fiscal year that ends Oct. 31.
Glenn Lazard and Nanette Cook on the City Council moved and offered a second to introduce the ordinance, which would return to the councils in two weeks for a final decision.
When Rubin, the lone Black Parish Councilman, moved to introduce the ordinance, none of the White Parish councilmen offered a second nor did they offer an explanation.
Rubin, saying closing the centers is doing a disservice to the children, asked the council to reconsider but was met with silence.
Cook, who served on the previous City-Parish Council, said normally the mayor-president would come to the council with such a midyear change in the budget. The way Guillory, who took office in January, handled the closures without council discussion and before the new fiscal year begins Nov. 1 was not proper, she said.
"I don't think we were in the dire straits we were told we were in," Cook added.
"To the Parish Council members who won't even give us the courtesy of a second to move this forward," Lazard said, "I implore you to reconsider your position."
When Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin asked again for a second to the motion, the other Parish Councilmen — Josh Carlson, John Guilbeau and Brian Tabor — remained silent, ending the joint council meeting and preventing several residents from addressing the councils.
Property owners in the city of Lafayette pay a 1.92-mill property tax that generates about $3 million a year dedicated to parks and recreation. No one else in the parish pays a tax dedicated to the parish parks and recreation department, but general fund money is used to subsidize the department because the city tax isn't sufficient.
Despite the dedicated tax paid only by city property owners, Assistant City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott said the Parish Council declining to second the motion kills the ordinance because parks and recreation is within the legislative authority of the Parish Council and City Council.
Funding for the parks and recreation department for fiscal year 2020-21, which begins Nov. 1, will be discussed by both councils at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave.