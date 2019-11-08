As a thank-you to veterans and active duty members of the U.S. armed forces, dozens of restaurants are offering free meals on Monday, which is Veterans Day.

Offers are good for Monday only, unless noted. Offers are at participating locations only, and most offers require proof of service.

Huddle House: The restaurant in Sunset is honoring the military with a “sweet” gesture. Friday through Monday, active duty, retired and veteran military members will receive a free order of Sweet Cakes during their visit.

McDonald's: All Mac-Laff owned restaurants in Lafayette and Baton Rouge will honor veterans, active duty and military reserve members with a free Sausage Biscuit Extra Value Meal breakfast on Monday between 5 and 10:30 a.m. Free breakfast for veterans will be offered inside the restaurant only and is not available in the drive-thru. To qualify, active duty and reserve forces should present their military ID card or be in uniform. veterans of all ages can qualify by bringing a photograph of themselves in uniform to share with other veterans being served that morning.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active duty can receive a free dine-in entrée from Applebee’s special menu. Items include the Bacon Cheeseburger and Fiesta Lime Chicken. Since 2008, Applebee’s has served 9.8 million free meals on Veterans Day. The offer is dine-in only.

Chili’s: With proof of service, veterans and active duty can enjoy a free entrée from a menu of seven entrees, including the Just Bacon Burger and Chicken Crispers. The offer is dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans can enjoy a free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte.

Golden Corral: The buffet joint is offering current and active duty military and reservists a free meal at the buffet.

Little Caesars: The pizza chain will offer its typical $5 lunch of four slices and a 20-ounce beverage for free to veterans and active military from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Logan’s Roadhouse: Logan’s Roadhouse is offering a free entrée to vets and active duty from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday from its American Roadhouse menu, which features 10 entrees. The offer is dine-in only.

Red Robin: This burger restaurant is offering veterans and active duty a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless fries all day Monday. The offer is dine-in only.

Hooters: Veterans and active-duty military members will receive a free entree from a limited menu with purchase of a beverage on Veterans Day. Menu selections include wings, burgers, salads and more. Must show proof of service to be eligible for a free meal.

Starbucks: All veterans and active duty military personnel, and their family, will receive a free cup of brewed coffee at participating Starbucks stores. The beverage chain is also donating 25 cents for every cup sold nationwide to nonprofits Team Rubicon and Team Red, White and Blue.

Other freebies

Great Clips: Veterans and active duty military members can get a free hair cut at Great Clips Monday or get a free-haircut coupon to use at a date through the end of the year.

Sport Clips: Veterans can get free haircuts Monday at participating Sport Clips locations. The salon will also donate $1 from each haircut service to the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization.