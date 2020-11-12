Jennifer Ritter Guidry, who is remembered as much for her passion and personality as she is for her culture and conservation work, died suddenly Tuesday at the age of 43.
Those who knew her best say she not only saw a brighter future for Acadiana, but she worked to make it happen through professional and personal projects that involved nearly every sector of the community.
"You can tell how many people's lives she touched," said her friend Abi Falgout Broussard. "She made a huge impact. Her life was certainly not wasted but, God, we sure could have used her for so much longer."
Guidry most recently served as public outreach coordinator for the Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection and Restoration Act. In that role, she raised awareness of Louisiana's coastal land loss and worked with residents and organizations to develop strategies for preserving the landscape, culture and economy.
"You probably saw her representing the CWPPRA Program all across the coast, chatting about her love of alligators and Louisiana culture," the office said in a statement. "She will be deeply missed."
Before working in that position, Guidry worked in leadership roles at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Center for Louisiana Studies, Press, and Center for Cultural and Eco-Tourism.
While there, she also spearheaded the In Your Own Backyard series, through which Guidry helped people realize and connect with the natural beauty and cultural bounty of the region.
"Jennifer poured her considerable talents as an intellectual, a communicator and a collaborator into her work as an advocate for south Louisiana's cultural as well as environmental wellbeing," the Center for Louisiana Studies said in a statement.
Guidry was actively involved in organizations such as the Acadiana Food Alliance, Acadiana Open Channel, Designing Women of Acadiana and Atchafalaya National Heritage Area Commission.
She also is remembered for her inherent maternal instincts and ability to scoop up any baby for "the best snuggles."
Falgout hasn't been able to get one memory out of her mind since learning of her friend's passing. It's a seemingly insignificant moment that Falgout says captures her very essence.
Guidry once fixated on the floors of Falgout's new house during a holiday party, absolutely determined to figure out why the floors were so familiar.
Guidry was equal parts driven and silly as she solved the case, taking photos to send to her brother to confirm her theory: that he had once rented the same home that now belonged to her friend.
"It struck me so deeply — her joy in the simplest things," Falgout said. "She was so driven to find out the mystery. Every interaction with her was like that. Joy radiated out of her."
The conversations weren't always that lighthearted, Falgout said, but they were always inspiring.
Through her professional, personal and philanthropic work, Guidry "pretty much knew everyone in town," according to her obituary. That certainly seemed to be true as tributes poured in on social media.
Many people couldn't find the words to capture Guidry's vibrant life. Those who could often chose simple moments like the one Falgout has been remembering.
"To say that I am saddened by the news of her passing is an understatement. She was truly one of a kind and loved Lafayette more than anyone," wrote Liam Doyle, a friend and accessibility activist.
"In a year that has taken so much, this one stings a lot, the best thing I think we as a community can do now is come together for her family, and try as best as possible to carry on her immense legacy of kindness and hard work."
Kate Durio, who knew Guidry in personal and professional capacities, said she often thought of Guidry as an older sister.
"As only you can, you’ve brought all of us who loved you closer together and I’m seeing messages, calls, visits and love flying around Lafayette in your absence," Durio wrote. "Message received that that’s what we need to do to honor you, my sweet, sweet friend. I hope you’re smiling."
The family's obituary captured what so many struggled with in their social media tributes to Guidry: "There is not enough space in this newspaper to accurately portray the depth of life this woman lived."
Guidry is survived by her husband, Jesse Guidry, and two sons, Cash Cooper and Aldus Guidry.
A funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary Catholic Church, 419 Doucet Road. Delhomme Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be made in Jennifer Ritter Guidry's name to Moncus Park.