The former Calcasieu Parish district attorney may have violated state law when he allowed people convicted of minor crimes to buy community service credits with donations to a nonprofit foundation he created, according to an investigative audit by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office.

An attorney for the district attorney's office in a Feb. 12 management response disputed the allegations, saying there is no constitutional article or statute prohibiting the practice, but there are attorney general opinions indicating the program is proper.

The audit, released Feb. 25, found John DeRosier, between October 2015 and November 2019, transferred $556,598 to the District Attorney's Community Assistance Foundation, a nonprofit he set up and used public employees to administer. DeRosier retired Dec. 31 after 15 years as DA.

During that time, the audit found, DeRosier allowed participants in a pretrial diversion program and defendants on court-ordered misdemeanor probation to buy community service credits by bringing gift cards or money orders to his office, which he then transferred to the foundation.

The foundation used the money to buy toys for needy children, to assist other charitable groups selected by DeRosier and to assist people after natural disasters, the audit report stated.

The transfer of public funds to a nonprofit foundation may be a violation of the Louisiana Constitution and state law, the audit concluded.

Louisiana law only allows the court, not the district attorney, to amend or dismiss the conditions of probation, another possible violation, the audit stated.

Timothy O'Dowd, an attorney with the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office, in the management's response to the audit dated Feb. 12, disputed the main conclusion concerning donation of the gift cards to a charitable foundation.

O'Dowd wrote that, in 2015, DeRosier contacted the legislative auditor's office to discuss creating a nonprofit foundation in which to donate the gift cards. The legislative auditor "expressed no reservations or concerns," he wrote.

"Before the gift cards and money orders," he wrote, "the participants paid this obligation with their labor." The program gave people the option of paying off their debt by making donations to charity as delivered through the DA's office, he said.

O'Dowd wrote that the audit report is full of "flaws, innuendos and attempts to sully" the DA's office starting in 2019 as the election approached.

He said the district attorney's office has requested another opinion from the Attorney General.

+12 Beset by storm woes, Calcasieu considers water pressure problems, snow woes LAKE CHARLES — The latest challenge to daily life in Lake Charles and vicinity is water pressure, several sources in that beleaguered Southwes…