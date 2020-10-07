As Hurricane Delta pelted Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as a Category 2 storm and headed for the Gulf Coast, gaining power on the way, Acadiana residents began preparing for hurricane conditions. Most of the region on Friday could see wind gusts up to 70 mph with occasional gusts of 100 to 120 mph, particularly along the coastline.
Delta, the sixth tropical storm to impact Louisiana this year, is expected to make landfall along Vermilion Bay. It could be particularly troublesome for residents of Vermilion, Cameron and Calcasieu parishes who were hammered in late August by Hurricane Laura, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, the strongest to ever make landfall in Louisiana.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Vermilion and Cameron parishes had issued mandatory evacuation orders.
The Cameron Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness issued the order for most of the parish effective at 6 a.m. Thursday.
In Hackberry, only areas south of Kelso Bridge must evacuate as water is expected to cover the road. Areas must be evacuated before tropical storm-force winds arrive, which are expected by around 6 a.m. Friday.
In Vermilion Parish, the mandatory evacuation order was issued for low-lying areas prone to flood.
The Vermilion Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness issued the following statement: "If the storm maintains its current track and projected strength as a CAT 3 or higher, it will cause massive tidal flooding with a possible 11 foot or higher storm surge and catastrophic wind damage to structures in Vermilion Parish creating a very dangerous situation to include loss of life."
For Vermilion residents without transportation, buses will stage at North Vermilion High School from 6 a.m. to noon Thursday to transport residents to a statewide staging area in Alexandria.
Utility providers working in Acadiana on Wednesday were hurriedly seeking contract workers from outside the area and preparing to accommodate them.
Mary Laurent, spokesperson for SLEMCO, which provides power to 109,000 customers in Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes, said the co-op likely will need some 250 outside contractors to restore power after the storm hits around midday Friday.
She said contract workers would work from the SLEMCO location in Carencro, while company workers would work out of SLEMCO’s new quarters on U.S. 90.
“All customers should make immediate plans and be prepared,” she said. “Everyone should be checking supplies and making an evacuation plan now for their family.”
Lafayette Utility Services was preparing Wednesday for storm damage, expecting some 600 people — mostly line crews and tree-trimming crews – to join LUS workers in restoring power.
Alex Antonowitsch, public information specialist, said LUS would stage for the storm from the Cajundome as it did for Laura. He said a total of some 1,000 to 1,200 workers would be preparing for anticipated problems.
Of particular concern is securing enough bed space to accommodate the visiting workers, who may be here for an extended period, depending on damage.
Antonowitsch said the crews will “preposition themselves” outside the projected cone of the storm’s path. Once here, he said, some will be housed in area hotels — LUS has agreements for some rooms — and some will be housed at the Cajundome.
Even in areas without a mandatory evacuation order, officials were warning residents to seriously consider leaving as hospitals and other essential services made preparations to weather the storm.
“Storm preparation for a hospital begins like most families prepare for a hurricane," said Elisabeth Arnold, spokesperson for Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. "Earlier this week we secured additional provisions such as food, supplies, medications, fuel and linens. From there we confirm staffing plans and encourage our team members to make arrangements for the safety of their families. We begin contacting physician offices and patients to discuss rescheduling procedures and appointments pending the track of the storm. We stand ready to serve our community.”
St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff issued a voluntary evacuation for south of the Intracoastal Waterway, including the Cypremort Point and Burns Point areas.
Additional evacuations may be ordered Thursday if the hurricane's projected landfall shifts, David Naquin, director of the St. Mary Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said Wednesday. The projected landfall was Grand Isle earlier in the week. Now it's the Cameron and Vermilion Parish line, which should mean less severe winds in St. Mary Parish.
Naquin is particularly concerned about storm surge from Delta.
"Even at the Cameron-Vermilion line," he said, "Cypremort Point is going to catch it."
Areas not protected by levees or flood control structures, including Louisa and along the highway 318 corridor, Ashton, Glencoe and Four Corners, could catch the storm surge, Naquin said.
Areas further inland also are vulnerable to storm surge traveling up waterways, Naquin said. Workers were closing flood gates on the Franklin Canal Wednesday to protect against the storm surge, and driving sheet pilings to close off the Charenton drainage canal because a flood control structure under construction there isn't complete.
East of Calumet, the Morgan City and Berwick areas are better protected with higher levees built for flood stages on the Atchafalaya River, Naquin said. Flood gates along the river at Morgan City and Berwick were being closed Wednesday.
Naquin said he's being told Delta could make landfall as a Category 3 and quickly deteriorate to a Category 1 storm by the time it gets to the Interstate 10 corridor, which isn't far.
"We're still going to have our problems," he said, from possible tornadoes, trees and tree limbs falling and power outages. The good news is Delta is moving fast, so Louisiana shouldn't be subjected to more than five or six hours of impact."
The following staff writers contributed to this report: Ken Stickney, Claire Taylor, Ben Myers, Megan Wyatt and Katie Gagliano.