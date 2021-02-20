Lafayette’s mayor-president on Saturday responded bitterly to Gov. John Bel Edwards’s criticism of City Council’s rejection of a local mask mandate.
Edwards labeled the Council’s Feb. 9 vote a “basic failure of leadership” in a live interview Friday with the Washington Post. Edwards was responding to a question about the council’s vote and did not mention any official by name.
The governor’s comments incensed Mayor-President Josh Guillory, who shot back in a Saturday morning statement accusing the governor of being “deeply hypocritical.” Guillory blamed the Edwards administration for failing to adequately enforce the state’s coronavirus orders, including a statewide mask mandate.
“How many citations have they written for the nearly 4,000 complaints they have received? Zero,” the statement reads.
The statement did not cite a source or any further specifics, but it appeared to be a reference to a national CBS report claiming the Edwards administration had taken “zero” action in response to 3,700 mask complaints across the state.
A query to the Governor’s Office was pending Saturday morning.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office routinely responds to complaints of coronavirus violations at commercial businesses, including more than 100 in Lafayette Parish in November, December and January. These include complaints about overcrowding, social distancing and indoor service protocols, in addition to masks and other violations.
These complaints typically result in inspections and consultations with business owners, in accordance with the Fire Marshal’s preference to impose penalties only as a last resort. The Fire Marshal’s Office has turned up about 1,800 violations in response to more than 5,800 complaints across the state since May, but it has not issued any penalties.
Another state agency, the Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, has suspended more than 70 alcohol permits, most of which have been reinstated.
State authorities often partner with local jurisdictions on coronavirus enforcement, and the Lafayette Fire Department initially did not shy from forcing non-compliant businesses to temporarily shut down to address violations. But Guillory ordered the department to stand down in September, deferring all enforcement to the state.
Edwards, a Democrat who has sparred with Republican legislators and Attorney General Jeff Landry over coronavirus restrictions, decried the partisanship over public health, noting that his orders aligned with guidance from former President Donald Trump’s administration.
“That virus doesn’t know and doesn’t care whether someone is a Republican or a Democrat. We shouldn’t be playing these partisan games as we respond to this pandemic,” Edwards said in the Washington Post interview.
Other large jurisdictions in the state have imposed their own mask ordinances to supplement the state’s. They include Jefferson Parish and the City of Kenner, which, like Lafayette, are led by Republicans.
The results of the combined state and local ordinances are hard to quantify, but there is some evidence that local mandates can reduce virus spread. Kansas’s statewide mask mandate in July allowed counties to opt out of the requirement, and infections continued rising in those that did, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Counties that imposed mandates saw reduced transmission.
Guillory previously refused to consider a local mask ordinance in July, when southwest Louisiana was one of the most intense coronavirus hotspots in the country. He said at the time that his decision was “based on the information I’m getting on the medical task force,” referring to a panel of local public health experts that he convened. But Guillory later acknowledged that he had never consulted the panel on a local mask mandate.
The recent movement to revive the issue was in response to the COVID-19 death of David Guarisco, a well-known retired attorney who was active in the local theater community.
Guarisco died amid a vicious coronavirus surge following the winter holidays, although the region had begun to recover by the time the Council voted on Feb. 9. Hospitalizations and positivity rates have since returned to levels of early fall, in between the seasonal surges.
Staff writer Sam Karlin contributed to this report