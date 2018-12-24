A half-dozen merry Lafayette Housing Authority staffers broke out in song Friday afternoon as they marched along Gen. MacArthur Street, their arms full of wrapped gifts.
“We wish you a merry Christmas, we wish you a merry Christmas,” they sang, before the chorus fell apart in laughter when no one could remember the words.
Christian Smith, 5, awaited their arrival with his mother, LaToya Walker, on the stoop of their apartment in the Simcoe Development. Christian was initially shy after he was given a flat-shaped gift in red wrapping paper, saying “thank you” in a near-whisper after Walker prompted him. His excitement grew, however, as he clutched the gift with both hands, lifting it up and down to test the weight.
“Can I open it?” he asked his mother, after running back and forth on the sidewalk with it.
No, not now, Walker said. Christian would have to wait until Christmas morning.
The gift was donated by the Lafayette graduate chapter of National Pan-Hellenic Council, which is an association of African-American fraternity and sorority organizations.
The Lafayette graduate chapter, whose members represent eight Greek organizations and schools across the country, has organized the annual gift drive for more than 15 years.
“We send out a battle cry to our members: 'We have this toy drive going on and we need donations,'” explained Elizabeth Reaux of Alpha Kappa Alpha.
Community service is expected of all Pan-Hellenic Council members, and the gift drive is one way Lafayette members meet that obligation. They purchase new gifts on their own time and dime, shopping for boys and girls of different age groups. Then they spend an evening together wrapping. This year they gathered at the Alpha Phi Alpha alumni house on Pierce Street.
“In college we are arch rivals, it’s competitive,” said Samuel Pierre, a member of Alpha Phi Alpha. “Once we get out of college, we come together.”
The Pan-Hellenic Council members delivered roughly 150 gifts to the Housing Authority offices on Dec. 18, filling two long tables in a back room. On Friday afternoon, Housing Authority staffers and resident council members sorted the gifts by the age and gender of intended recipients, as noted on each gift. They were further sorted into bags designated for one of six public-housing developments, with the aim of ensuring every child received a gift.
Leshia Carter, president of the resident council, while reading from a resident roster, called out the type of gift needed: one for a 6-year-old boy on Dorian Drive, another for a 7-year-old male on Connie Circle.
“Where they have the kids, that’s where we are going,” Carter said afterward. “It’s going to be nice to see the smile on their faces.”