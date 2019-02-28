T.M. Landry College Prep may not be allowed to open at its new location in Lafayette because it did not submit fire safety plans to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Marshal’s Office deputies were on site as of 4:15 p.m. investigating whether the former skating rink in the 3400 block of Moss Street, most recently classified as a storage space, will need to be re-classified as an educational facility, Marshal’s Office spokeswoman Ashley Rodrigue said.
If deputies determine the occupancy use is changing, the school will not be allowed to open until the Marshal’s Office approves a new fire plan for the building, Rodrigue said.
“It sounds at this time that one is required, but that’s what they are going to investigate,” Rodrigue said. “If you want to change occupancy from storage to educational, there are different fire dangers that have to be addressed.”
The school never received approval for plans at its last location, at 1800 Rees Street in Breaux Bridge, where the school moved in late 2017, according to Rodrigue. School officials told the Marshal’s Office in July – a little more than half a year after moving to Breaux Bridge – that they planned to move to another new home, at the Northgate Mall in Lafayette, according a timeline provided by the Marshal’s Office.
Plans were submitted and approved for the Northgate location, but the school never moved. The Northgate mall manager, Lisa Champagne, told The Advocate she never heard from school officials after a building permit was posted on the site in September.
But school officials continued telling the Marshal’s Office they planned to move to Northgate as late Nov. 26, according to the Marshal’s Office timeline.
“They were allowed multiple emergency contingencies because they had multiple efforts to move,” Rodrigue said.
The school's chairman, Greg Davis, said the move to the former skating rink was necessary because the minimum cost of meeting fire codes was $40,000. Davis said the school agreed to complete the improvements by the end of February, but then determined it could not afford to do so.
“We do not have any money in a reserve account for improvements,” Davis said. “Out of respect for the understanding we had with the fire marshal, we agreed to just go ahead and move because we knew we would not be able to do the improvements.”
The Marshal’s Office on Feb. 4 requested the school to submit a new plan for the Breaux Bridge building or timeline for moving to a new location within four days, according to the Marshal’s Office timelines. No plans for the Breaux Bridge were submitted.
The Marshal’s Office learned of plans to move to the former skating rink on Thursday, as the media reported on it, according to the timeline.
T.M. Landry gained national notoriety last year when The New York Times reported allegations that the school -- whose diplomas are not recognized by Louisiana education authorities -- falsified transcripts to get students into prestigious colleges. Some students also reported physical abuse.
The allegations primarily focus on Michael Landry, who co-founded the school with his wife, Tracy Landry. Michael Landry pleaded guilty in 2013 to simple battery after a student accused him of physical abuse.
The school hired a private investigative firm to conduct an internal investigation of the latest allegations, Davis said. Paul Pastorek, a former Louisiana superintendent of education, is leading the investigation, which Davis said he hopes will be coming out soon and will be released to the public. Louisiana State Police is also investigating the allegations.
Davis said he hopes the Pastorek investigation report will be completed soon, although he is not certain because he is remaining at arm’s length from it.
After The New York Times story was published, school founders Michael and Tracy Landry resigned from the board, while Davis and former BESE member Linda Johnson joined the board. The Landrys remain with the school, Davis said. Enrollment, he said, dropped from 110 to 75 after the article was published.
Landry, who was at the new Lafayette location on Thursday, declined comment.
"The parents that remain, including me as a grandparent, want our children to be taught by Tracy, Mike and their team," said Davis, who has two grandchildren attend the prep school. The New York Times story, he said, "does not reflect our experiences at the school."
The owner of the Breaux Bridge building, Neal Hebert, said the school's lease was to expire in November 2020.
Hebert said school officials notified him last weekend, just one month after he agreed to reduce the rent by about 40 percent. The school refused to negotiate a lease termination, Hebert said.
“I proposed that, and they told me that wasn’t going to happen. They just packed up and moved out,” Hebert said.
Hebert, who said the lease called for the tenant to pay for all building improvements, declined to comment on whether he was considering legal action against the school. Davis said he was not sure if the school could be held liable, noting that the Fire Marshal’s requirements were not expected. He said he did not know if the least required the school to make the improvements.
The owner of the school’s new home in Lafayette are paying for most of the fire code-related improvements in that building, Davis said. The building is owned by Hillside Plaza LLC, according to property records. A Hillside Plaza officer, Terry Delhomme, did not return a call Thursday.
T.M. Landry previously served notice it would vacate the Breaux Bridge building last summer, when it planned to move into the Northgate Mall. Davis said those plans were abandoned because of the cost of mold remediation.
“For the past year they have been looking for an excuse to get out of the building,” Hebert said. “They have not been really forthcoming in what their intentions have been.”
Claire Taylor contributed to this report
