An Egan resident was killed during a head-on crash late Saturday in Acadia Parish, according to the Louisiana State Police.
State troopers began investigating the crash on Highway 100 near Sensat Cove Road just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
LSP said Stacy Leona Monceaux, 52, died in the two-vehicle wreck.
According to troopers, Monceaux was driving a 2015 Nissan Versa west on Highway 100, and for unknown reasons, crossed the center line into the eastbound lane.
Monceaux's vehicle struck an eastbound 2010 Dodge Ram pickup.
The Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Monceaux dead at the scene.
The Dodge driver suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A toxicology sample was taken from Monceaux for analysis.
The Dodge driver submitted a breath sample and no alcohol was present.
The investigation is ongoing.
According to Troop I, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths in 2021.