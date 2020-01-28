Lafayette Consolidated Government may have violated the state constitution when it granted $33,580 in unearned severance pay to four at-will employees who were not retained by newly seated Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

Records obtained by The Acadiana Advocate show Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, three days before leaving office Jan. 6, authorized LCG to pay each of the four employees 160 hours, amounting to 20 days, of severance pay in addition to accumulated sick leave and vacation days.

The Louisiana Constitution, Article 7, Section 14, prohibits political subdivisions of the state from loaning, pledging or donating property or things of value. The Louisiana Supreme Court upheld that the state constitution is violated when "the state or one of its political subdivisions seeks to give up something of value when it is under no obligation to do so," Assistant Louisiana Attorney General Tina Vicari Grant wrote in a June 9, 2000, opinion.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office issued several opinions over the years reinforcing the prohibition. Opinion 00-123 issued June 9, 2000, in response to a request by the Plaquemines Parish Comprehensive Care Center, specifically addresses the issue of providing severance pay upon termination of an employee.

"Our office has consistently opined that the payment of a bonus or any other gratuitous, unearned payment to public employees is prohibited by Article 7, Sec. 14(A)," Grant wrote. "More specifically, our office has consistently opined that the payment of severance pay upon termination is a violation of Article 7, Sec. 14(A)." She cited Attorney General Opinions 99-258 and 99-52.

All benefits paid by a political subdivision must be earned before the employee is terminated, she wrote.

"The two months severance pay is not an earned benefit and there is no legal obligation to pay it," Grant wrote, defining 'obligation' as the particular expenditure of public funds in payment for discharging a legal duty. Severance payments, she wrote, "would be tantamount to a donation of public funds which is expressly prohibited by the Constitution."

Louisiana Revised Statute 17:452.2(A)(1) defined severance pay as the payment of unused sick and annual leave, Assistant Attorney General Kerry Kilpatrick wrote in Opinion 07-209 to University of Louisiana System President Sally Clausen on Aug. 16, 2007.

In the LCG case, the departing employees' pay stubs list payments for annual leave, sick leave and another 160 hours of severance pay authorized by Robideaux on Jan. 3.

The severance payments included $12,031 to Mark Dubroc, public works director; $8,615 to Shanea Nelson, community development director; $7,003 to Marcus Bruno, governmental affairs officer; and $5,932 to Kate Durio, chief cultural officer (CREATE). Dubroc and Bruno also were paid for accumulated sick leave. All four received unused, accrued vacation time.

Assistant City-Parish Attorney Michael Hebert, in response to a public records request last week, said LCG has no written rules for awarding severance pay to at-will employees, those not in the civil service system. Adam Marcantel, civil service director, said he believes the parameters of the civil service rule regarding severance pay for civil service employees is applied to unclassified employees.

Civil service employees receive 80 hours of severance pay, according to the rules. The four recent payments to nonclassified employees were for 160 hours.

Hebert was unavailable for comment on this story Tuesday. LCG administration, via requests to CAO Cydra Wingerter, newly promoted from communications officer, also did not comment.

Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin said Tuesday he will ask for more information on the subject, including any rulings provided to previous administrations about severance payments.

"I want an update on the rules, what happens from here," Naquin said. "Moving forward, I think the new administration should set the standard if they're going to continue it or not."

City Council Chairman Pat Lewis did not return a message Tuesday for comment on this story.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office, in response to The Acadiana Advocate's inquiry about the situation, said its employees were "unable to provide legal opinions unless requested by public officials."