Long gone are the days when Youngsville's two-lane highways were surrounded by just sugarcane fields. They're now surrounded by houses, businesses, schools and municipal buildings.
That's why the speed limit on La. 92 has dropped to 35 mph within the city limits of the growing bedroom community.
"The area is growing very quickly," said Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux. "And people who were trying to get onto the roadways were saying that traffic was moving too fast. They felt that it was unsafe to get out onto the highway."
The new speed limit went into effect late last week. Boudreaux said officers will be issuing warnings instead of tickets for a few weeks as people adjust to the new speed limit, which was 45 mph until recently but has been as high as 55 mph on some stretches of the highway.
The police chief said there will be radar trailers in place on La. 92 to raise awareness of the speed limit change. He's been met with mixed reactions from the citizens he serves.
"Some people think we did it for an increase in revenue, which we don't need to do because we make enough on our other citations," Boudreaux said. "And others are thankful because they've been wishing and asking for the speed limit to be lowered, especially those that live in the area."
Youngsville's new municipal complex, which is under construction near the intersection of La. 92 and La. 89, is a primary reason the speed limit was lowered, Boudreaux said. The complex is expected to open later this year and will house Youngsville's new city hall, police department and council chambers.
"There will be a dramatic increase in traffic coming into and leaving that facility," Boudreaux said. "We felt that in the interest of public safety — along with the accidents happening in that area — that it was time to slow people down to allow everyone to exit from these places."
After an initial warning period, drivers can expect to pay steep fines for speeding on La. 92 because the city recently increased traffic violation fines.
A speeding ticket can set you back anywhere from $174 to $759 in the city.
Here's a look at Youngsville's speeding ticket fines
Fines for speeding
- 1-10 mph over: $174
- 11-20 mph over: $324
- 21-29 mph over: $424
- 30-50 mph over: $534
- 51 mph and over: $709
Fines for speeding in a school zone
- 1-10 mph over: $194
- 11-15 mph over: $324
- 16-20 mph: $424
- 21-29 mph: $559
- 30-34 mph: $609
- 34 mph and over: $759
The Youngsville City Council unanimously approved the higher fines for traffic offenses during its regular meeting in February.
Boudreaux said the new rates are fair and comparable to others in the region.
"We were the lowest for fines in the parish," Boudreaux said. "We asked the council to allow us to raise them to where we're somewhere in the middle of the surrounding area."