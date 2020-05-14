Jeanine Foucher says she’s seen great things happen for local animals in the two years she’s headed Acadiana Animal Aid in Carencro. They include a 67 percent increase in donations, 40 percent increase in volunteers, 24 percent increase in adoptions and new recognition as the “Best Non-Profit in Acadiana.”
What she might not have expected was the increase in animal adoptions and fostering since COVID-19 social distancing mandates were imposed and public access was limited. Since closing the doors to the public, she told the Lafayette Rotary Club on Thursday, adoptions and fostering have gone up.
“It’s a new way of animal sheltering,” Foucher said. The public has stepped up to “foster” dogs for various times during the coronavirus pandemic. Eighty percent of the AAA animals are in foster care – there were 200 foster families in 2019 -- or they are in foster-to-home situations.
In fact, she said, adoptions during COVID-19 increased 33 percent between January-April 2020 from January-April 2019.
Acadiana Animal Aid, founded in 1974, is the regional leader in animal transport, adoption and education, providing haven for animals at risk for euthanasia. Located on 10 acres in Carencro, the organization helps save pets at risk from five municipal shelters, provides some regional care and finds ways to give them happier futures and “forever homes.” The work includes transporting animals to distant locations in the Northwest and in Colorado, where vigorous spay-and-neuter programs have resulted in a need for adoption programs.
Foucher said 733,000 cats and dogs were euthanized in the U.S. last year, between 30,000 and perhaps as many as 40,000 in Louisiana, which ranks seventh nationally among states for euthanasia. The interim goal, she said, is to join the states that euthanize less than 13,000 shelter pets a year. The ultimate goal, AAA’s website said, is “to achieve No Kill by the year 2020 here in Lafayette Parish.”
“We play a vital role in pulling cats and dogs that face euthanasia from other shelters,” she said. “Last year, we saved over 2,600 cats and dogs.”
In fact, AAA’s shelter saved 2,637 pets in 2019. Adoptions rose to 857, while other animals were transported to states where they were sought.
She said the transport program has a national reputation. Every month, the shelter sends at least 60-75 animals to other states for adoption. She said each animal that is transported costs the shelter $130, which is costly but valuable.
that's because 67 percent of animals that are saved are transported, she said. Animals in the transport program first are checked for contagious diseases and receive vaccinations.
AAA also sponsors a children’s summer camp – it has been canceled due to COVID-19, she said – and it has a schools program to help children read. That program reached 1,000 children last year.
“We are also a community resource,” she said, which distributes food to help pets in need in homes or at shelters and rescue operations.
“We need to lift up small rescue and foster operations,” she said. “Last year, we got four huge donations and distributed over 100,000 pounds of dog and pet food.”
AAA operates on a $1.1 million budget, with 78 percent raised through fundraisers and donations, the rest through shelter programs.