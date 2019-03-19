For their actions that led to the rescue of four fishermen whose boat capsized back in September, the U.S. Coast Guard honored Intracoastal City dock owners and fishermen Andy Bui and Paul Tran with the Meritorious Public Service Award on Tuesday.
Rear Adm. Paul Thomas presented Bui with a special commendation and medal for his and Tran's efforts in requiring all vessels moored at their docks to pass Coast Guard safety exams, have all necessary safety equipment on board along with their acting as emergency contact for fishermen who might not speak English well.
Tran and Bui's actions benefited his fishermen and the Coast Guard on Sept. 18 when the CAPT. M&M struck the south side jetties at Sabine Pass 2 miles from shore, capsizing before Capt. Hien Van Nguyen could put on a life jacket or issue a mayday over the radio. Because of Bui's acting as the emergency contact and the boat having an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon, the Coast Guard was able to quickly find and save the crew.
"They take the time to make sure the crews are safe, and in this case, they made sure the boats were equipped with EPIRB devices that were registered," Thomas said. "Because of these two fishermen, we were able to quickly make a rescue. It was truly a life saving event.
"We don't give (this award) out lightly, but we do give them out when members of the community perform services consistent with our mission and help us perform those missions."
Tran and Bui are the emergency contact for more than 20 vessels primarily helmed by Vietnamese fishermen. Because of the language barrier, Thomas said, the Coast Guard can have issues communicating with these fishermen, but Bui and Tran's assistance has been invaluable to them.
"It's just a shock to me. Basically, the Coast Guard did the rescue," Bui said. "I'm just a puny little guy who registered the EPIRB to help out the fishermen at my shrimp dock. It's hard to believe."
Tran was not able to attend the ceremony, but Bui was awarded the medal and commendation in person. Nguyen was also present for the award ceremony, which was held during the LSU AgCenter's fishers meeting in Abbeville.