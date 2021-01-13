Trump supporters planning to rally in Lafayette Saturday won't be allowed to use the parking lot of Ambassador Row shopping center to park or gather.
The company that owns Ambassador Row at the corner of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Johnston Street obtained signed letters of trespass and told Lafayette Police "they don't want anybody on their property," Sgt. Wayne Griffin, public information officer, said Wednesday.
The Hold the Line Rally is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday to show support for President Donald Trump. Organizers do not have a permit and don't need one as long as they remain on the public sidewalk or on private property, with permission from the property owner.
Griffin said anyone parking in the Ambassador Row shopping center parking lot who isn't shopping at any of its stores can be towed by the property owners, not the police. Law enforcement officers probably will first warn violators they are trespassing, he said, without arrests unless someone becomes combatant.
Holly Sanders organized the rally, which she said on 98.5 Newstalk's The Ross Report on Tuesday will be a peaceful event to show support for Trump.
"We have a right as citizens of this country to gather peacefully and voice our support of" Trump, Sanders said. "We, as patriots that are for Trump, are going to continue to support him."
On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives for the second time voted to impeach Trump for inciting a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol Jan. 6 as the House and Senate met to certify the electoral votes from the November presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated Trump.
He is the only president impeached twice. Conviction is in the hands of the Senate.
Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are coordinating and preparing for possible unrest over the the next week as Biden's inauguration approaches on Jan. 20.