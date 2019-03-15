It may be March, but it looked like Black Friday at the Walmart on Evangeline Thruway.
The store announced its 50-percent-off closeout sale Friday, according to KATC. Walmart announced Feb. 28 that it would be closing the Lafayette store, which employs 291 associates, according to a document filed with Louisiana Workforce Commission.
On Friday, cars were parked on the grass and people were lined up around the building. Customers were leaving the store with kayaks, camping equipment, car seats and cases of baby food, candy and cleaning supplies.
Because of the large crowd, private security and Lafayette Parish Sheriff deputies were on had to limit the number of patrons allowed in the store at a time.
Jolie Broussard, 27, of Lafayette, was waiting in line to try to pick up items for her three kids.
"I just hope there's something left by the time I get in there," she said.
The decision to close the Lafayette store was based on several factors, a Walmart spokeswoman said, including store performance.