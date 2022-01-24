Services for Peter Piazza, longtime photo editor and photographer for The Advertiser, are scheduled for later this week. He died Jan. 20.

“The thing about Peter was from late 1970s, he was a witness to every iconic image you can think of in our community’s history,” said Dee Stanley, former TV reporter and city of Lafayette official. “He documented it all with eloquence and poignancy.”

Piazza worked most of his photo career with The Advertiser, although he also shot photos for his hometown Abbeville Meridional and worked for two years as a videographer with local TV station KLFY.

He also shot photos for the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette and for community and charitable organizations.

Longtime local publisher Richard D'Aquin dies at 94, services scheduled Monday Richard E. D’Aquin, longtime publisher of The Advertiser in Lafayette who was steeped in state and community affairs, died Saturday. He was 94.

Piazza attended St. Stanislaus School in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, and graduated from Abbeville High School, where he began taking photographs with a Brownie camera — a gift. He attended Northwestern State University, where he further polished his photography and darkroom skills.

“He won numerous awards, but mostly he just documented the city and Acadiana,” said Brad Kemp, who was Piazza’s co-worker and fellow photographer for 23 years. He said Piazza and former reporter Jim Bradshaw traveled around Acadiana together to capture stories and images, which were included in their book, “Our Acadiana,” published in 1999 when The Advertiser was a Thomson Newspapers product.

“He worked everywhere,” Kemp said. “Everyone knew Peter, and if they wanted something they would call Peter.

“He was well respected by his colleagues. A lot of people looked up to him, wanted to learn from him. Folks would shadow him on photo shoots. We all did that. He taught me everything.”

Cherie Dastugue Coen, a former writer for both the Advocate and Advertiser newspapers, said Piazza had deep knowledge and a long memory for Acadiana and she “went to him for everything” about the region. She said she once took an assignment in Franklin with Piazza and he gave her a personal tour of the backwaters and backroads of that area, pointing out numerous unlikely places where he’d shot news photos — including a plantation home that had a reputation for being haunted.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“He said after he got out of the car, stepped foot on the property and began to shoot photos he had a horrible feeling come over him, Coen said. “He said, ‘I’m out of here.”

But Piazza’s work expanded far beyond what was spooky and well within the realm of what was beautiful in Acadiana. Coen, who has moved out of state, still keeps Bradshaw’s and Piazza’s book on her shelves.

Longtime private Lafayette photographer Philip Gould, who shot photos for the Dallas Times and the Daily Iberian beginning in the 1970s, said he remembered Piazza as a “classic newspaper photographer” assigned to cover everything from hard news to sports to features.

“Peter was pretty competitive,” Gould said. “He would push you out of the way if he could (to get a shot.) “It was all polite.”

He remembered Piazza as always “being there for the photo of the moment,” and said Piazza had a lifetime of great to show for it.

Blue Rolfes, a career TV newswoman, said she and her husband, Dee Stanley, were friends with Piazza from early in their careers. Now the spokeswoman for the Catholic Diocese of Lafayette, Rolfes said Piazza did a lot of photos for the Catholic church.

“We had a long, wonderful history with him,” she said.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, with Monsignor Russell Harrington as celebrant.

Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. Friday. Recitation of the rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Friday. The family asks that masks be worn at all services.

Piazza is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dolores “Dee” Lavergne Piazza; three adult children and their spouses and families.