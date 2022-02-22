After attempts to ban two books from the Lafayette Parish Library system failed, library board President Robert Judge attempted Monday to take librarians out of the decision-making process and leave it entirely up to board members.
He failed, but the number of librarians included in the book banning process was reduced from two to one, with board members dominating a committee that reviews requests to ban books.
Judge said he wanted to change the makeup of the committee because materials requested for reconsideration in the past that were not banned were of an explicit sexual nature and inconsistent with the library's collections policy.
Under the old policy, if someone wanted a book removed from the library system, the complaint went to a three-person committee of two librarians appointed by the library director and one board member appointed by the board president.
Twice in recent months the committees voted not to ban books after receiving objections from Michael Lunsford, executive director of the conservative Citizens for a New Louisiana, which he describes as a local government watchdog group.
Under the new and old policies, the committee meetings are closed to the public.
The committee's decisions under the old and new policy may be appealed to the full board, but the policy isn't clear if it's just the person who filed the complaint or anyone who can request an appeal.
The new policy, suggested Monday by new board member David Pitre as an alternative to Judge's motion, changes the make-up of the committee to two board members and a single librarian.
"You want to subvert the process" because you don't like the decisions made, Kara Chance, North Regional Library manager, said.
Resident Lynette Mejía said she trusts doctors to treat her medical condition, not the hospital's board members. Librarian are experts who have studied library science and have years of experience, she said, while board members admitted they hadn't read one of the books they were asked to ban.
Board members, Judge said, are appointed by elected officials on the Parish Council, so the board represents the council's consitutents. The board provides oversight of the library system and detemines the community standards, he said.
Judge and board member Stephanie Armbruster sat on committees that recently rejected Lunsford's request to ban two books. Armbruster said she felt the decision was already made before the committee met.
"To me it's more for show," Armbruster said. "I don't feel we are satisfying those people who complain."
"We feel that frustration all the time on the Northside," Lafayette resident Nureaka Ross said. "You just got a taste of it and want to revamp the rules."
Resident Ken Broussard said the board does not set the standards for him.
"You didn’t get your way. Too bad. Be happy you at least got to participate," Broussard said. "You don’t get to impose your sense of morality on others. You do not set the standards for me. I am a gay free man. You don’t set the standard for me. That is not your job."
The library board voted 4-3 to change the makeup of the committee that reviews requests to ban books and other library materials. Voting in favor of two board members and one librarian on that committee were Judge, Armbruster, Pitre and Landon Boudreaux. Board members James Thomas, Joan Wingate and new board member Shane Landers, appointed recently by Mayor-President Josh Guillory, voted against the motion.
Judge also advised he is appointing a committee to review the library system's mission statement.
The Parish Council appointed Judge to the library board in February 2021. He attended his first meeting in March and a month later was unsuccessful in changing the mission statement of the library system to remove "recreation and cultural enrichment."
The current mission of the library system "is to enhance the quality of life of our community by providing free and equal access to high-quality, cost-effective library services that meet the needs and expectations of our diverse community for information, life-long learning, recreation and cultural enrichment."
In April, Judge said eliminating recreation and cultural enrichment services could save the library system money. Residents can get recreation and cultural enrichment elsewhere, he said, citing the Lafayette Science Museum and Heymann Performing Arts Center. Both of those entities charge entrance fees while most library system offerings are free.