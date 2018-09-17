The Drag Queen Story Time event at the main branch of the Lafayette Public Library appears set to move forward, since the library’s board of control did not take up the matter at its meeting on Monday night.
The meeting was the last regularly scheduled board meeting before the planned Oct. 6 event, at which male University of Louisiana at Lafayette students dressed as women are to read books to young children. The students are members of a provisional UL chapter of Delta Lambda Phi, which calls itself a fraternity for gay, bisexual and progressive men. Library staff will select the books they read.
The event was highlighted in a library newsletter last month, promptly igniting backlash on social media. Backlash to the backlash was equally fierce, with dozens of people at an Aug. 21 City-Parish Council meeting speaking in support of the event.
Although the library board took no action, residents were allowed to voice their opinion on the event as part of the standard public comment period. While public comments at the council meeting last month were overwhelmingly supportive, opposition was more apparent at the library board meeting. Those opposing the event outnumbered those in support.
The comment period started on a raucous note, with the first speaker, Robert Judge, initially refusing to stop speaking after the three-minute limit. That prompted loud calls to let him speak, as library officials tried to cut him off.Judge, in claiming that transgenderism is unhealthy, cited elevated suicide rates among transgender youth, eliciting an angry reply from audience member Nicholas Charming.
“Because people like you tell us we don’t exist,” yelled Charming, who later explained that transgenderism is not the same as cross dressing.
Mayor-President Joel Robideaux had registered his opposition to the event with a statement calling for an inquiry into how it became part of the library’s programming. That led to the resignation of Robideaux’s appointee to the board, Joseph Gordon-Wiltz, who told The Advocate he would not “impugn the dignity of any citizen of the Parish of Lafayette.”
Robideaux replaced Gordon-Wiltz with Hilda Edmond, an employee in the city-parish’s public works department. Edmond was absent from the meeting Monday.
The mayor-president’s appointee, who must be a Lafayette Consolidated Government employee, is the only library board member who serves at the pleasure of a single individual. The other seven members are collectively appointed by the City-Parish Council.
City-Parish Council members William Theriot and Jared Bellard have introduced a resolution calling for the council to formally oppose the event, even though the effect of such a resolution would likely be limited to symbolism. As the seven other council members noted in an Aug. 31 press release, the council has no authority to dictate library operations beyond the appointment of board members.
That press release was careful note that the council as a whole was not taking a position for or against the event, though the resolution on the Tuesday agenda could force members on one side or another.
Drag Queen Story Time is planned for the main branch library downtown at 2 p.m. on Oct. 6.