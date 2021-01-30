Kaylee McLain was a spirited, athletic and cheerful 10-year-old who loved nothing more than spreading love and helping others, her family said. The child’s Vermilion Parish community is banding together to continue that mission of selfless love after Kaylee was killed in an accident in December.

Kaylee died on Dec. 10. The Mount Carmel School of Abbeville fourth grader loved to play soccer, cuddle with her 4-H show pig, Pearl, and run, even eyeing a spot on the school cross country team next year, her parents Erin and Allen McLain Jr. said.

She was a kindhearted person with an earnest devotion to God and her Catholic faith, always looking for opportunities to make someone’s day better and live her values, they said.

“It was nothing for her to meet you once and come up and give you a hug. We’d be leaving somewhere and it’d take her 20 minutes to leave because she’d be giving everyone a hug goodbye,” Allen McLain Jr. said.

Her enduring sense of compassion didn’t make her a pushover though, the McLains said.

The couple shared a laugh recalling a time when Kaylee defused a bullying incident at school. After school one day, Kaylee related to her parents how she slapped a rock out of another child’s hand as she prepared to throw it at a classmate. It wasn’t right, Kaylee said. The girl threatened to throw a rock at Kaylee instead, and the plucky youngster shot back, “I’d like to see you try,” the McLains remembered.

With two older brothers and a wealth of cousins, Kaylee knew how to hold her own, they said.

Kaylee was spunky and passionate about ensuring others were treated fairly and with kindness. She also used her voice to speak up for herself; gluten intolerant, Kaylee began schooling the adults in her life about her dietary needs as a pre-K student, taking charge of what she could and couldn’t eat at school and extracurriculars, her father said.

But for all her sass and independence, she wasn’t harsh or selfish in her actions. Kaylee always sought to give her best to others and deeply appreciated everything — physical and intangible — given to her, her parents said.

“You could wrap a rock in a box as a present and give it to her and she thought it was wonderful….The simplest things were just amazing to her,” Erin McLain said.

Navigating the weeks since the accident has been difficult. Each day brings up new opportunities to notice Kaylee’s absence, but her family said they’re taking solace in the good memories and channeling their energy into preserving Kaylee’s memory on earth through the Kaylee Abigail McLain Memorial Fund, a scholarship fund benefiting Catholic education.

The family kicked off fundraising for the fund on Jan. 16, at the Vermilion Parish 4-H Livestock Show and Annual Sale, where Kaylee, a first-year 4-H member, was slated to show her pig, Pearl, before her accident. They decided to put Pearl up for auction to raise awareness for the cause.

Gwen Broussard, a 4-H volunteer and family friend, helped the family mail letters to local business partners, Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau Federation members and acquaintances in town, while spreading the word to friends and family. Soon phones were ringing like crazy as community members sought out the family to help. Broussard said they secured thousands of dollars in pledges before auction day.

“She was the young girl that just loved God and the support that we saw through this whole project all came down from God,” Broussard said.

Shannan Waits, LSU AgCenter extension agent for Vermilion Parish, said it wasn’t surprising that 4-H families and the agricultural community rallied around the McLains. The clan has supported 4-H for a long time, with Allen McLain Jr., a rice and crawfish farmer, and his siblings participating in the program before their children, but the outpouring on Jan. 16 was unlike anything she’s seen, Waits said.

When Pearl and another donated pig came up for auction, the winning bidders donated the animals back for another round of auctions. This happened an estimated 26 times between the two animals, with the pigs drawing $96,000 in pledges. At the end, a community member stood up and pledged another $4,000 to bring the day’s fundraising total to $100,000, Waits said.

“There weren’t very many dry eyes in the barn,” she said.

Kaplan High senior Mallory Meaux, 17, was the 4-Her who donated her pig to the cause. The teenager knew the McLains through 4-H and was beginning to build a relationship with Kaylee at their barn, passing along knowledge to help her care for Pearl and giving her show tips.

Meaux said she was struck by Kaylee’s goodness. At a November show, children mocked Meaux’s one-eyed pig, Peanut, and questioned his appearance. Kaylee looked beyond his imperfections and appreciated Peanut more because of his flaws; she loved him as he was, Meaux said. It’s a moment that stuck with the teen.

When the 17-year-old had the idea to donate funds from Peanut’s sale to Kaylee’s memorial fund, she said she knew there was no question if she’d go through with the plan.

“I’ve dealt with a lot of loss in my life and I know firsthand sorries don’t fix it. Nothing’s going to fix it….There’s nothing anyone can do to bring her back or make the family’s pain less...I felt like it was the one thing I could do to make sure she’s never forgotten,” Meaux said.

While Kaylee’s pig, Pearl, has technically been sold, the Yorkshire pig is still being shown until the 4-H competition season concludes. Her handler, Amelia Detraz, is a close family friend and former babysitter of Kaylee’s. Under Detraz’s care, Pearl earned fourth place in the Class 5A division and second place among Louisiana-bred pigs at the Acadiana District Livestock Show on Thursday, advancing to the state competition.

The Kaplan High sophomore said she was honored to represent Kaylee in the ring and said working with Pearl has helped her cope on the rough days as she navigates her grief. Each day she sits with Pearl — a jolly, energetic, people-loving animal a lot like her late owner — and she feels a little closer to her friend, Detraz said.

The two girls grew up together; Detraz said they had a sisterly relationship, with Kaylee knowing everything about her and vice versa. Kaylee would tag along with Detraz at 4-H shows and the 16-year-old was mentoring Kaylee through her first show season. While Detraz was older, she said Kaylee taught her lessons that will stay with her.

“She was just an amazing all around example to anybody. She even taught me things growing up with her….I just think about her in little moments like, what would she do in this situation?” Detraz said.

Kaylee’s generosity and sense of care for others made starting a memorial fund in her honor a no-brainer, her aunt Michelle McLain Whitney said. Kaylee wouldn’t want people to put money toward mourning her with flowers and other temporary items when that money could go further by serving someone else, Whitney said.

The finer points of how the fund will operate are still being ironed out, she said. Whitney said she plans to sit down with a financial planner soon to determine the most prudent way to structure the fund for long-term impact. Kaylee’s aunt said the fund will support students and families who want to pursue Catholic education but struggle with the cost, not just in Acadiana, but anywhere.

Whitney, Allen McLain Jr. and their five siblings are the product of Catholic schools. Whitney said she earned a scholarship while in high school and knows the financial impact it made. The hope is Kaylee’s fund can help make Catholic education possible for children whose families might be financially excluded or strained by tuition costs, she said.

Erin and Allen McLain Jr. said they’re still at a loss for words over the $100,000 community donation effort and can’t adequately describe how the community’s generous outpouring has impacted them.

“It makes me proud that she was my daughter and I got her for the short time that I did….It’s a comfort to know you have that kind of support. It’s hard to see and you don’t realize how big of a support you have until something like this. It’s comforting to know that you have that many people behind you and willing to help however they can,” Erin McLain said.

“No words can explain how grateful we are for the support and the love from the community for our family,” Allen McLain Jr.

Donations to the Kaylee Abigail McLain Memorial Fund can be made at any Bank of Erath branch or on Venmo to @Kaylee-Abigail-McLain-Mem.