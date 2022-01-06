Longtime Lafayette community development director and businessman Phil Lank, who was involved in myriad civic projects during more than 15 years at City Hall, has died.

The announcement was made Wednesday by Festival International, of which he was a founder. Arrangements are under the direction of Delhomme Funeral Homes.

“Phil’s most notable contributions in government came as director of community development for the city of Lafayette,” said Dee Stanley, who as a journalist covered the administrations of mayors Kenny Bowen and Dud Lastrapes. Lank served under both men.

Get ready for new Festival International art: Dirk Guidry announced as 36th Festival’s visual artist Local artist Dirk Guidry is preparing to make his mark on Festival International de Louisiane after being named the 36th annual festival’s off…

“What was significant about Phil was he was director of community development at time when there was an explosion of Community Development Block Grant funds,” Stanley said.

In his position, Lank was one of the founders of Festival International, which was intended to revive the then sagging fortunes of Lafayette’s downtown. The festival, which was launched in 1987, was a success and remains a mainstay today.

“This is a sad day as we bid farewell to one of our original Festival Founders,” Herman Mhire, founding president of Festival International, said in an issued statement. “Phil Lank’s unwavering commitment to Festival, as well as his significant contributions to Festival in his capacity as director of the Department of Community Development for the city of Lafayette, were essential to Festival International’s early success.

“Thank you, Phil, for your leadership, your support, and your dedication to making Lafayette a better place to live for all of our citizens.”

Stanley said Lank was a visionary who aided arts and entertainment in Lafayette. Among his projects, he said, was enhancing the Heymann Performing Arts Center, which was a major effort at the time.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

“During the day and time, Phil recognized the importance of the arts and advocated for them in community development,” Stanley said.

But he was also a “stickler for procedure and compliance,” Stanley said, who was well known for the quality of his spending reports and for accountability in office.

Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission and Lafayette Travel, said he knew Lank while growing up and later followed him into the community development office.

“He was a mentor for me when I was in that position,” Berthelot said. “His name and footprint are on so many projects in this city.”

He said Lank was involved in the parking garage project downtown and with creation of senior centers in the city. He said federal dollars flowed through the city during Lank’s tenure and that “he orchestrated it to perfection” for the city’s benefit.

He said Lank was kind and would send notes when he thought the office had performed well.

“I considered him a friend,” Berthelot said. “My thoughts and prayers are with those close to him.”

Lank, following his time at City Hall, also served as a consultant and in other roles for the city.

Lank earned a master's in urban, community and regional planning at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 1966.

More recently, Lank was owner of Massage Envy in Lafayette.