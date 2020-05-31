Leaders at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette expected a few hundred people to show up for a rally Sunday in response to last week's death of George Floyd at the hands of police.
Instead, thousands showed up with a unified message: Police brutality and racial profiling will not be tolerated.
"This is not police brutality we are fighting," said community activist Cory "The Chosen One" Levier as a few people muttered questionably in the crowd. "We're not fighting police brutality. Understand in your heart. We are fighting people who are criminals, and they're hiding in uniform."
The crowd exploded into cheers as Levier, who is black, continued speaking with fervor during the organized rally at the corner of University Avenue and Johnston Street.
After about 30 minutes, the group dispersed onto the sidewalks along Johnston Street and University Avenue.
"I love it," said 25-year-old Miasia Smith. "I'm glad that I see everybody here. It's great."
Smith, who is black, attended the rally with her parents.
"Everybody matters," she said. "We're black kings and queens. Don't kill us."
The crowd was diverse, reflecting people of all ages and races as they held signs with messages such as "Dear Good Cops, Your silence is consent" and "White silence = white violence."
Ryan Boudreaux, 40, called the peaceful protest "amazing." Boudreaux, who is white, said he's never seen such solidarity over a racial issue in Lafayette before.
"It's a good localization of people coming together for a cause," he said. "Just people coming together, striving to be equal."
Vehicles driving by honked at protesters, who chanted phrases such as "Black lives matter" and "Hands up; don't shoot!"
Soon, however, thousands of people spilled out onto the street and marched from the college campus to the Lafayette Police Department.
Their chants grew more passionate as they arrived at the Police Department saying "No justice, no peace! No racist a** police!"
Dozens of police officers stood by as the events unfolded but did not interfere with the rally or the march to the police station.
"We are an impartial mitigator in these types of circumstances," said Scott Morgan, interim Lafayette police chief. "We are here for both sides. We are here for our community."
Also in attendance were Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory and UL President Joseph Savoie.
"The message is loud and clear," Guillory said. "We will not stand for what happened just like the people in Minneapolis do not stand for what happened to Mr. Floyd."
Three local organizations led the stand in solidarity against police brutality and racial profiling.
The Lafayette rally was one of many to happen across the United States since May 25, when a black man died at the hands of Minneapolis police. A video of the incident shows an officer kneeling on the neck of Floyd, 46, for nearly eight minutes before his death.
Some protests in major U.S. cities have turned violent, but that wasn't the case at the Lafayette rally — although tensions grew as protesters overtook University Avenue and marched to the police station as the president of the local chapter of the NAACP tried to stop them.
The UL Student Action and Organizing Committee along with the local chapter of the NAACP and Move the Mindset organized the rally, which happened at 11 a.m. Sunday and continued for about two hours more.
The organizations said they banded together after multiple people reached out to them looking for a way to protest.
They asked people to maintain distance and wear face masks during the event because of the coronavirus pandemic. Although people were gathered close together at times, nearly every protester wore a mask.
Mark Mallory with the UL Student Action Committee said he hopes the rally will spark conversations that need to be had here in Acadiana.