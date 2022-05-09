Residents will have the opportunity Tuesday to offer feedback on proposed new Lafayette City and Parish Council districts that adjust for population shifts reflected in the 2020 Census.
A public hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the council auditorium at 705 W. University Ave. for residents to comment on maps showing three possible scenarios for dividing the population of the parish into five districts and another three maps for the city.
The maps that are eventually approved will be used for candidates seeking seats on the parish and city councils in October of 2023. Each council must vote on one of the maps for their council by June 2023. The public does not vote on the maps or districts.
Current council districts, which were used for the 2019 elections, are based on population counts in the 2010 Census.
Current Parish Council district map
Current City Council district map
The 2020 Census reflected population shifts, with some north Lafayette city and parish areas losing residents and south Lafayette districts, particularly around Youngsville, gaining population.
Ideally, every council district would include the same number of people. If, under the new census count, a district differs from that ideal population by more than 5%, the districts should be redrawn to more evenly distribute the population.
In Lafayette Parish, the ideal population for each district would be 48,351. Parish Council District 3, represented by Councilman Josh Carlson, under the 2010 maps deviates by about 30% from the ideal, with 14,630 more residents than the ideal. District 5, represented by Council Chairman A.B. Rubin, deviates by 19% from the ideal, with 9,176 fewer residents than the ideal.
All three of the proposed Parish Council maps keep District 5, the only majority minority district in the parish, at 64% Black.
The ideal population for each city of Lafayette council district, based on the 2020 Census, is 24,275. Two districts in the city lost enough population since 2010 to exceed the 5% deviation that triggers redrawing the district lines. District 2 represented by Councilman Andy Naquin has a 7.3% deviation and District 5 represented by Councilman Glenn Lazard, one of two majority minority districts in the city, has a 12.2% deviation.
Districts 2 and 5 will have to pick up additional residents to approach the ideal population in each.
The population in City Council District 4, represented by Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook, grew so much that it exceeded the ideal population by 16.4%, requiring the district to shed some of its residents.
All three proposed maps retain two majority minority districts.