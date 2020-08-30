Hurricane Laura's storm surge may have washed away 595 head of cattle into the Gulf of Mexico.
Thankfully for Louisiana's cattle industry, that seems to be an isolated case because most ranchers managed to move their cattle to higher ground ahead of the storm.
"The only story that keeps coming back around are the 595 cows missing from the Holly Beach area," said Mary Wooldridge, chair of the Louisiana Farm Bureau's livestock committee. "There were 600, and they only found five. There was no sign of the rest of them, but no dead ones either. They think they may have been swept back out to the Gulf."
Even though most ranchers haven't lost their herds, they're still facing overwhelming devastation to their homes and farms.
"There wasn't a real loss of livestock because everyone was proactive," said rancher James "Bozo" Cox. "But everyone's got cattle herded up in small areas right now."
Cox, 65, moved about 200 head of cattle from his coastal Cameron Parish ranch to higher pastures in the northern part of the parish last week. His cattle made it through the storm just fine, but he's worried about getting them back to his property where wind has torn apart his barns and fences.
"We came back to nothing," Cox said. "Our 50-by-100-foot hay barns are non-existent. We piled all our equipment in there ahead of the storm. The hay is still salvageable, and the equipment is still fine, but the barns are gone."
That work has been secondary, however, because he's had a more urgent matter to deal with in the days following the hurricane — sheltering his family. Cox stayed in his sister's Lake Charles home without electricity or water in the days following the storm. All four of the homes on his farm's property where he and his extended family stay are too damaged to live in.
"Rita was bad," Cox said. "But our houses made it through Rita."
Likewise, rancher Willie Danos, who has about 300 head of cattle in Calcasieu and Jefferson Davis parishes, lost his home in the hurricane.
Danos, 55, didn't evacuate his livestock ahead of the storm because their properties aren't prone to flooding, but he realizes now that he and his wife probably should have evacuated from their home. Instead, they tried to salvage what they could as the storm took out their roof.
Farmers are resilient and will overcome the latest obstacle threatening their livelihood, Danos said.
"I've been through more 100-year events than you can imagine between freezes and hurricanes and everything," Danos said. "I've been through a lot. This is just another little speed bump. I just don't go quite as fast anymore."
It's still too soon to know the full impact Laura has had on the cattle ranchers in southwestern Louisiana.
The greatest loss to cattle ranchers won't be just in the form of structural damage, Danos said, but to the stress on their livestock. There was a drop in calf profits the year after Rita that Danos attributes to the stress cows went through months earlier during the storm.
"Just like there's stress on me and my wife right now, there's stress on these animals. It's a lot to go through, to process," Danos said. "There's just an enormous amount of stress because of the unknown."