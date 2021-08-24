Lafayette Consolidated Government will spend up to $250,000 on COVID-19 testing and case management for its approximately 2,000 employees, paying as much as $450 per employee for tests and results that are available free elsewhere in the community.
At the request of LCG administration, the City and Parish Councils, without discussion or comment, last week approved the allocation of a quarter of a million dollars to the CEO's office/human resources, for a contract with Safety Management Systems "for case management and testing" of employees.
Safety Management Systems is an affiliate of Acadian Ambulance Service, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State Office online database.
LCG had a contract with Safety Management Systems starting in July 2020 to provide the same services to LCG employees. The contract was for up to $100,000 and expired this year.
Under the expired contract, the company charged LCG $300 for each COVID swab test at a drive-thru location with results provided within 24-48 hours and $450 per test when results were provided within 12-24 hours. These fees did not include the time of a case manager.
For on-site tests, LCG paid $125 per test with results in 24-48 hours, $175 per test with results in 12-24 hours and $275 per test with results produced in under 12 hours, according to the contract. In addition, for on-site testing LCG paid a test manager $120 for four hours.
The contract did not include vaccinating employees against COVID-19, according to Jamie Angelle, LCG chief communications officer. LCG employees are not required to be vaccinated, he said, but an on-site opportunity was provided recently for those wishing to receive the vaccine.
LCG paid case managers $150 per hour, with each call charged as one hour, the contract states.
If an employee comes into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID, Angelle said, and they notify LCG, they are assigned a case manager through Safety Management Systems to track their symptoms. If an employee tests positive for COVID, he said, the case manager regularly checks on the employee to make sure they are in quarantine the proper length of time and whether they need a more in-depth evaluation.
Angelle did not know how much of the $100,000 was spent and declined to say how many employees used the service. The company is paid based on usage, he said.
Asked why LCG is using tax dollars to pay for COVID testing that is available free elsewhere in the community, Angelle said testing in the community is "not free of charge. Someone’s paying for it. It’s just not the person getting the test.
"We are government," he added. "We cannot be put in a situation where we have to shut down because we don't have enough employees because they’re sick."
Angelle said LCG officials believe this is the best way to manage the virus among employees. If employees get tested by their private physician, if they're positive they are put in a Louisiana Department of Health system for contract tracing to alert other employees of potential exposure, which would take longer. Using Safety Management Systems, he said, means exposed co-workers can be notified sooner.
The Lafayette Parish School System has hired four additional nurses for the current school year, spokesperson Allison Dickerson said. The school system, she said, does not provide or pay for employee testing, but provides information on sites elsewhere in the community where they may be tested.
How is LCG paying for employee COVID testing, case management?
City funds
City General Fund $125,287
Utilities System $51,704
Communications System $9,558
Sales tax capital improvements $4,836
Parish funds
Library Fund $18,079
Road & bridge maintenance $7,946
Parish General Fund $7,140
Drainage maintenance $7,140
Central vehicle maintenance $4,952
Juvenile detention facility $4,261
Environmental services $2,994
Animal shelter $2,533
Storm water management $2,418
Public health unit maintenance $1,152
(Source: Lafayette Consolidated Government)