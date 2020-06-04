Blaine Peltier is hoping to create a pop-up monument of sorts outside of his Lafayette doughnut shop to keep conversations about racial inequality alive.
Peltier, 36, said he was stunned by the diverse turnout for Sunday's rally against police brutality and racial profiling at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. As he and his girlfriend left the protest, they brainstormed ways to keep the momentum going.
That's when they came up with the idea to display signs from the protest outside of the Meche's Donut King location on Willow Street.
"I wanted to kind of perpetuate this and see what's possible," Peltier said. "You have to demand things in this world. You have to get up, and you have to get it. It's not going to be given by the people of power."
Peltier, who is white, has been offering a doughnut to anyone who brings in a sign from Sunday's protest.
Once he's collected enough to make a statement, Peltier plans to stake the signs in the grass along the property.
"I would love to see hundreds. I know they're out there," Peltier said. "The energy of that will transcend what's happening, and these would be kind of relics of this historic time of our era. We get a lot of traffic here. There's plenty of time for people to feel what's going on in a positive and peaceful way."
Peltier has owned the Meche's location at 306 E. Willow St. for about six years. It is in a high-traffic area of the north side of Lafayette between the Evangeline Thruway and Moss Street.
This isn't the first time Peltier has used his business to spark difficult conversations.
The exterior of his doughnut shop actually features a mural of images and words from the incarcerated youth of Lafayette Parish.
"I've certainly offended plenty of people," Peltier said. "But I don't think we're taking any side. I just think we're doing the right thing.
"I don't think anyone is longing for us to be one color. It just needs to be one community."