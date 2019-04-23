Under a 1973 agreement with the Corps of Engineers, the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District board of commissioners is responsible for maintaining and operating all equipment, including this pumping station near Krotz Springs, used to pump the Atchafalaya's fresh water into the Teche and Vermilion rivers. Without the fresh water, held back by the Atchafalaya's levee system, the two rivers become stagnant and polluted.
Residents in Lafayette, Iberia, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes — all part of the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District — are being asked May 4 to renew a 1.5-mill property tax to continue funding the operation for the next 10 years. The tax generates about $5 million a year.