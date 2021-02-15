Thousands of Lafayette residents whose trash is normally picked up on Mondays will have to go without service this week as Republic Services adjusts its schedules again to deal with driving hazards caused by winter weather.
Lafayette was covered in about a half-inch of ice Monday, making many roads unsafe for driving. Some roads and bridges, especially those that are shaded, could remain icy through Mardi Gras Day as the high temperature is only expected to reach just above freezing.
Republic, which is contracted by Lafayette Consolidated Government to collect trash and recycling in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated parts of the parish, over the weekend announced a one-delay delay for customers.
When LCG announced a second delay Monday, it meant that residents whose trash is normally collected on Mondays will have to wait until the following Monday, Feb. 22, for garbage collection.
Why the full week delay? For safety reasons, the Department of Transportation and Development prohibits sanitation workers from working more than six consecutive days, according to a statement from LCG. To resume a normal schedule next Monday, workers must have a day of rest on Sunday.
• Tuesday customers will have service on Wednesday.
• Wednesday customers will have service on Thursday.
• Thursday customers will have service on Friday.
• Friday customers will have service on Saturday.
• All customers return to the normal collection schedule on Monday.