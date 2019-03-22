Youth looking to participate in the ninth annual Lemonade Day Louisiana will be able to register at all Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurants across the state on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Lemonade Day is a nationwide initiative that encourages entrepreneurship in children by providing tools for them to start lemonade stands in their local communities.
Youth ages 6 to 15 will have the opportunity to register in-person for the program and receive a free Lemonade Day journal. This year's Lemonade Day Louisiana will take place May 4. The Louisiana event was started by Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves and John Georges, CEO of Georges Enterprises and owner of The Advocate.
More than 16,000 children are expected to participate in Lemonade Day across the state. Information is available at Louisiana.lemonadeday.org.