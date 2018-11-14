Lafayette City-Parish Council Chairman Kevin Naquin on Wednesday hosted the final in a series of town hall meetings concerning a proposal he has championed to raise money for rural fire protection through a proposed property tax.
Naquin told about three dozen people gathered at the Judice Fire Department station the tax is necessary because years of annexations in unincorporated parts of Lafayette Parish have stripped away sales tax revenue for the parish’s general fund.
The parish general fund is now effectively broke, with less revenue coming in every year.
“If you ask if I can pay for a road, it ain’t going to happen,” Naquin told the audience.
The challenge for city-parish leaders is compounded by state mandates to fund the parish courthouse and jail, which are not adequately covered by existing property taxes. Naquin has vocally supported new property taxes to fix the problem.
Voters so far have not heeded the call. Two new proposed taxes for the courthouse and jail were soundly defeated on the Nov. 6 ballot in a parish-wide vote.
Voters who live in unincorporated parts of Lafayette Parish will vote on the 10-mill fire tax on Dec. 8. It would raise an estimated $4 million annually for personnel, equipment and other expenses for seven volunteer fire departments.
The audience on Wednesday didn't voice leanings for or against the fire tax through the first hour of the meeting, instead listening as Naquin and Broussard Fire Chief Bryan Champagne discussed the needs of the volunteer departments.
Those needs include new tanker trucks with price tags of $275,000 apiece, nearly three times what is currently in the parish general fund, Naquin said.
“I want to have the same quality of life and same good (property insurance) rates the city of Lafayette has,” said Naquin, who lives in an unincorporated area of the parish.
The small volunteer departments covering unincorporated areas are stretched thin, and city departments in Lafayette and Scott assist them through contracts with the parish. With the parish budget in tatters, however, the chiefs of the city departments say they are shelling out more than they bargained for.
In the fiscal year that ended last month, the parish shifted most of a $35,000 annual reimbursement to the Lafayette city fire department directly to the volunteer departments; meanwhile, overall funding to the volunteer departments was cut 25 percent, said Lafayette Chief Robert Benoit.
Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier previously told The Advocate his department was being reimbursed for only 60 percent of what it spends to supplement unincorporated fire service.
Proponents of the tax warn that its failure would imperil the unincorporated Lafayette Parish fire rating, as assessed by the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana.
The ratings, which are determined every five years, affect homeowner insurance premiums. The next review is scheduled for December, following a 2013 rating that nearly dropped Lafayette Parish's unincorporated areas to a 6 on a 10-point scale, with 1 being the best.
Benoit told the City-Parish Council in September the rating wasn’t dropped in 2013 because Lafayette officials had assured the insurance association it would take measures to shore up fire service.
Presenting figures he said the insurance association had provided, Naquin said dropping to a 6 rating would result in approximately an 11 percent increase in homeowner's insurance, depending on the coverage. That increase would nearly double with a 7 rating, while an improvement to a 4 rating would result in a 32 percent decrease.
The 10-mill tax, meanwhile, would cost $75 annually for a home valued at $150,000, he said, presenting figures he said were provided by the Lafayette Parish Assessor's Office.
"This is the most important thing we have to do, is take care of our homes," Naquin said.