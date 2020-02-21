Maverick Schwartzenburg doesn't just know purple, green and gold as the iconic colors of Mardi Gras. He also loves purple and lives gold for the LSU Tigers and cheers on the Tulane Green Wave.

The 5-year-old boy wants to be an LSU football player when he grows up, and he'll have the chance to practice his throwing technique Saturday as the honorary grand marshal for the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade.

+9 Mardi Gras 2020: See maps of routes, roll times for parades in Acadiana this year Parade season has kicked off in Acadiana with the Bayou Mardi Gras Association's Mardi Gras parade, which was Saturday in New Iberia. Here are…

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"A grand marshal is a person that throws beads to other people that catches the beads," Maverick said matter-of-factly. "It's so fun to throw beads."

Maverick and his younger brother Patton, 3, will also throw festive foam swords from the float.

They're hoping to throw one to their little sister, Tinley, who turns 2 next month, and their cousins who will be watching Maverick preside over the parade.

"It's so cool because you can fight with those swords," Maverick said Thursday evening as he prodded his siblings with one of the toys.

Before long, the playful boy became cross.

He was equal parts hungry and exhausted from the week's chemo treatments and the steroids that come with them.

"This is the harder side of childhood cancer," said Maverick's mom, Stevie Schwartzenburg. "We are looking forward to shifting our attention to the Youngsville parade Saturday for a change of pace."

Maverick has spent more than two years of his young life battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

His battle began a few days after Christmas in 2017 with a trip to the doctor for flu-like symptoms, but tests indicated this was something much more dangerous than the flu.

Maverick, 3 at the time, was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent more tests and received blood transfusions. The new year brought with it a devastating cancer diagnosis.

An ambulance arrived to transport little Maverick to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The medics stopped for a McDonald's Happy Meal on the way.

It was the first of countless small but significant gestures that would help Maverick see St. Jude as a fun place instead of a painful one.

"For Maverick to look forward to going to St. Jude for checkups where he's still going through pain is pretty remarkable, a symbol of what St. Jude stands for," said Maverick's dad, Michael Schwartzenburg. "They truly make the experience from start to finish to continuation."

That included easing stress for Mom and Dad, too.

Stevie Schwartzenburg was 30 weeks pregnant with Tinley when Maverick arrived in Memphis, where the family lived for the first three months of Maverick's treatment. St. Jude provided newborn essentials in the family's Memphis apartment after Tinley arrived.

The support continued back home in Youngsville.

Their neighbors were tailgating in their driveway at 2 a.m. when the Schwartzenburgs returned home with a trailer full of their belongings. Their neighbors unloaded everything so the exhausted family could get a good night of sleep in their own beds.

Life was still far from easy when they returned home in April 2018.

Stevie Schwartzenburg would have to quit working as an environmental engineer to care for Maverick and his siblings. She's since become a pro at entertaining children at home because they couldn't risk the germs of parks, libraries or daycare facilities for more than a year.

"It was definitely difficult and definitely hard," Stevie Schwartzenburg said. "But I almost look back at it as an accomplishment. It's been life-changing to where I've even noticed changes in myself, almost like I'm growing as a mom."

Maverick is now in the home stretch of his treatment plan, with his final round of chemotherapy scheduled for Aug. 24.

He's been able to ease back into childhood in the process.

Last fall, Maverick started kindergarten at Cathedral-Carmel School in Lafayette. The school has worked with the family to ensure Maverick keeps up with his peers but also stays safe from their germs.

Maverick misses school each Tuesday to receive treatment at Baton Rouge's St. Jude affiliate hospital. He also misses a few days every three months for check-ups in Memphis.

Those missed days, coupled with Maverick's absence during times of flu and cold outbreaks at the school, have been a challenge. But school has also given Maverick the opportunity to experience a bit of normalcy.

Saturday's parade is another opportunity for that.

"When we first moved to this area, we couldn't wait to have kids to experience Mardi Gras parades and all the fun and family atmosphere," Michael Schwartzenburg said. "Now that we're back and our immune system is better, we're looking forward to just being a family again and experiencing Mardi Gras and the joie de vivre."

Maverick leading the parade is just a bonus.

The opportunity presented itself last year when Maverick participated in a small neighborhood parade put on by a cancer organization.

That's where Maverick, who loves police officers, met and instantly charmed Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

"You can't help falling in love with this little guy," Boudreaux said. "He's amazing."

Boudreaux called the mayor that day and said he'd found the grand marshal for Youngsville's 2020 Mardi Gras parade.

The city highlights different causes and nonprofits each year through its honorary grand marshal.

Maverick's family is hoping to bring attention not only to St. Jude, but also to the importance of donating blood and platelets.

"Not everybody's got money to donate, but everybody's got blood to donate," Stevie Schwartzenburg said. "Blood donation isn't always on the forefront, but it needs to be."

Maverick's story could be very different without the dozens of donations he's received in the past two years. He's had 26 blood transfusions and so many platelet transfusions the family has lost count.

"People don't realize Maverick's situation alone is probably taking over 45 or 50 donors," Michael Schwartzenburg said. "It doesn't cost anything but time. And maybe a little bit of pain, but it's nothing compared to what he's going through."

Michael and Stevie Schwartzenburg are just as excited about riding on a float Saturday as their sons are.

Although they've attended several Mardi Gras parades — he's from Baton Rouge and she's from New Orleans — neither has been in one before.

They're looking forward to sharing the experience with Maverick.

"This is such a good start to our celebration in August for no more chemo," Stevie Schwartzenburg said. "It's going to kick the party off for the final months of our treatment."

See Maverick and his family in the Youngsville Mardi Gras parade, which rolls at 11 a.m. Saturday. The four-mile route starts and ends at the Youngsville Sports Complex at 801 Savoy Road.

Learn more by visiting youngsville.us.