Community service isn't something Ken Stansbury takes lightly.
The Youngsville councilman actually left a job about 15 years ago when his former employer wouldn't allow him to work around Rotary Club meetings.
"They told me I couldn't go to Rotary anymore," Stansbury said. "I left the job. If you don't value service to the community, it's not a company I want to be part of."
Stansbury has been involved in Rotary, a global nonprofit focused on community service, since joining a friend for a meeting in 2005.
He has served as president of the Lafayette South club and as assistant governor of Rotary's 6200 District, which includes southwestern and southcentral Louisiana.
Late last year, Stansbury decided to start a Youngsville club. Stansbury said he's seen a need for an organization like this since being elected to the city's council in 2015.
"I felt like people wanted to be involved more in the community," Stansbury said. "And I felt like it was my responsibility to give them opportunities to be involved."
Stansbury said he'd seen people show up for leadership committees and litter pickup days in Youngsville, but the city lacked its own nonprofit community service organization.
The club is still young and does not yet have a signature community service event, but Youngsville Rotarians are working to develop one.
They kicked off their service to the community last year with a raffle that raised more than $2,400 — which was split equally between the new Rotary Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9210 in Youngsville. They've also adopted a stretch of La. 92 between Chemin Metairie and Bonin roads where they plan to pick up litter four times per year.
"There's a lot of momentum in Youngsville right now," Stansbury said. "I give a ton of credit to the mayor and the council. They have created an environment where people not only feel like they can get involved, they actually do get involved."
The Rotary Club of Youngsville received its official charter notice on Dec. 11, and a charter ceremony was held last week.
The new club has about 40 members.
"This Rotary Club didn't happen by accident," Stansbury said. "There's been a lot of pieces that have been coming together to make it happen. When we first took office, we talked about having a Rotary Club, but we didn't have as many businesses in Youngsville. It was more a bedroom community. But with the growth we're having and the young professional demographic we have here, now is the right time."
The Rotary Club of Youngsville meets at 7:30 a.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Bourrée Restaurant in Youngsville. New members are welcome.
In addition to Stansbury's leadership as president, the club's officers include Maggie Lackie, Michele Naquin, Pam Arceneaux, Jessica Prosperie, Matt Romero, Josh Carlson and Tom Sekhani.
Learn more by visiting Rotary Club of Youngsville on Facebook.